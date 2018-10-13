Quincy Watson played in only two of Malvern Prep's first six football games this season. That's because the shifty running back is ineligible, as a fifth-year senior, to participate in games against PIAA teams.
"It was something out of my control, and I just had to accept it," Watson said. "My focus was on rooting for my teammates."
Rested and excited to return after sitting out again last week, Watson sparked the visiting Friars to a 51-17 romp over outmanned Penn Charter in the Inter-Ac League opener for both squads Friday afternoon.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder carried 16 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns as Malvern improved to 7-0. He scored on darts of 14, 14, and 17 yards.
His last tally fit into the highlight-reel category. He found a right-side hole, hurdled a defender, and ran over a would-be tackler in giving the Friars a 44-17 lead.
"Quincy is a compete running back," Malvern quarterback Drew Gunther said. "He can run inside. He can run outside, and he can score from anywhere on the field. He's a great asset for our offense."
In his three appearances, Watson has rushed 56 times for 293 yards and scored five touchdowns.
The 18-year-old added two catches for 24 yards against the Quakers, He also saw time at outside linebacker
"It was the league opener, so we were psyched up," Watson said. "But we treat every game like it's a championship game."
Watson transferred to Malvern after starting high school at Norristown and playing for the Eagles' freshman squad.
Malvern placed Penn Charter (4-2) in a 20-0 hole late in the first quarter when D'Angelo Stocker blocked a punt, scooped up the loose ball and ran 17 yards to pay dirt.
Gunther completed 9 of 13 throws for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Wideouts Lonnie White and Tyler Tinson turned short passes into scores of 55 and 42 yards, respectively.
The Friars, who have outscored opponents, 259-124, netted 261 rushing yards on 27 attempts.
Malvern's stout offensive line was anchored by center Brendan Flynn, guards Bill Walsh and Harry Stinger, and tackles Jake Hornibrook and Bill Redden.
After first committing to Holy Cross, Watson switched gears and pledged to Delaware. His father, Rowan, played linebacker for the Blue Hens.
"Quincy likes that Delaware is close enough where we can see him play a lot," Rowan Watson said. "Also, the coaches welcomed him and our family with open arms."
Malvern Prep 20 9 9 13 – 51
Penn Charter 7 3 7 0 – 17
MP: Lonnie White 55 pass from Drew Gunther (kick failed)
MP: Quincy Watson 14 run (Sebastian Costantini kick)
MP: D'Angelo Stocker 16 return on blocked punt (Costantini kick)
PC: Kyle Jones 15 run (Ryan Holmes kick)
MP: Tyler Tinson 42 pass from Gunther (pass failed)
PC: FG Holmes 22
MP: FG Costantini 33
PC: Brendan Thomas 5 pass from Jones (Holmes kick)
MP: Safety
MP: Watson 14 run (Costantini kick)
MP: Watson 17 run (kick failed)
MP: Cooper Frankenheimer 58 run (Costantini kick)