One of the highlights of Lower Merion's football season came last Saturday afternoon against Central League rival Harriton.
Matt O'Connor became the program's all-time leading passer and was recognized at halftime for the achievement.
"It was a very humbling experience," the senior said Tuesday. "I've played with a lot of good players at Lower Merion, and this wouldn't have been possible without them."
O'Connor completed 12 of 22 passes for 105 yards in a 28-0 blanking of the neighboring Rams.
This season for the 2-7 Aces, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has hit on 152 of 279 throws (54.4 percent) for 1,904 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"Matt brings a lot of skills to the team," said Lower Merion's first-year coach, Evan Breisblatt. "He's got a strong arm, he steps up well in the pocket on pass plays, and he's an unbelievable leader."
Breisblatt said O'Connor upped his career passing total to about 3,500 yards, breaking the old mark set by Sam Stabert in 2004.
Remarkably, O'Connor set the record in just over two varsity seasons. He missed most of last year after suffering a torn left meniscus in the squad's third game.
The 17-year-old from Narberth underwent surgery last November at Lankenau Medical Center. Afterward, he went to therapy three times a week.
"He worked really hard to get ready for this season, strengthening his knee and working on his mechanics," Breisblatt said.
O'Connor, who played freshman ball and then started for the varsity as a sophomore, converted 18 of 25 passes for 279 yards and five TDS in 45-7 league win over Penncrest last month.
His top receiving targets are Jaden Helton (44 catches for 739 yards and seven TDs), twin brothers Jalen and Ian Goodman, and Marcus Green.
O'Connor went to camps over the summer at Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Lehigh, Penn, and Yale.
He trains with local QBs and wide receivers coach Vernard Abrams at a facility in Collegeville.
"He definitely has the talent to be an FCS [Football Championship Subdivision] player," Abrams said. "He's big, strong, smart, and loves the game."
O'Connor maintains a 4.23 grade point average on a weighted scale and takes advanced placement classes in calculus, government, and environmental science. He takes honors courses in Spanish and literature.
O'Connor, who plans to major in business in college, will be a fourth-year varsity basketball player for the Aces this winter.
Sun Valley halfback Julz Kelly has carried 157 times for 1,181 yards and 21 TDs. He also has 15 catches for 414 yards and four scores and returned two kicks for TDs. … Marple Newtown nose guard A.J. Katrakazis has posted 42 tackles, with 10 1/2 for losses. He has been supported by linebacker Tom Tobin (37 stops in six games) and cornerback Jake Simpson (six interceptions). … Junior handyman Trey Blair has been a do-it all player for Haverford High. He has made 24 catches for 492 yards and six TDs; rushed 40 times for 329 yards and three scores; and made six interceptions. … The Inter-Ac League game between Malvern Prep and host Haverford School has been moved to 3 p.m. Friday because of the inclement weather scheduled for Saturday. … Perkiomen Valley will try for its third straight Pioneer Athletic Conference title when it visits Pottsgrove at 7 p.m. Friday.