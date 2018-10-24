Sun Valley halfback Julz Kelly has carried 157 times for 1,181 yards and 21 TDs. He also has 15 catches for 414 yards and four scores and returned two kicks for TDs. … Marple Newtown nose guard A.J. Katrakazis has posted 42 tackles, with 10 1/2 for losses. He has been supported by linebacker Tom Tobin (37 stops in six games) and cornerback Jake Simpson (six interceptions). … Junior handyman Trey Blair has been a do-it all player for Haverford High. He has made 24 catches for 492 yards and six TDs; rushed 40 times for 329 yards and three scores; and made six interceptions. … The Inter-Ac League game between Malvern Prep and host Haverford School has been moved to 3 p.m. Friday because of the inclement weather scheduled for Saturday. … Perkiomen Valley will try for its third straight Pioneer Athletic Conference title when it visits Pottsgrove at 7 p.m. Friday.