The Maxwell Football Club announced the 2018 Mini Max high school award winners for Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The 63 players selected are from schools in Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12 in the eastern half of the state. The players were nominated by their coaches and evaluated based on a criteria that included on-field performance, academics, and community service.

Names are in alphabetical order by school name, with local players in bold.

Player School

Keith Hudoka Abington

Gavin Short Annville-Cleona

Archbishop Wood defensive lineman Connor Bishop (right) battles Archbishop Ryan offensive lineman Chris Brown during a Catholic League Red Division game on Oct. 6.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Connor Bishop Archbishop Wood

Brandon George Berks Catholic

Dalton Daddona Beth. Catholic

Tristan Wheeler Beth. Freedom

Trevor Harris Beth. Liberty

Lawrence Richardson McDevitt

Nasim Cooper Bonner-Prendie

Evan O'Donnell C.B. East

Central Bucks South’s Matt Norris (right) blocks a Pennsbury player (left) during a game last season.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Matt Norris C.B. South 

Austin Fleegal C. Dauphin East

Cade Pribula Central York

Marcus Winfield Cheltenham

Aaron Young Coatesville

Alex MacKenzie Conrad Weiser

Patrick Garwo Conwell-Egan

Dylan Ceslak C.R. North

Council Rock South senior two-way end Nick Gallo (15).
Rick O'Brien / Staff
Nick Gallo C.R. South

Jared Plessinger Cumber. Valley

Raymond Christas Dallastown

Luke Davis Downingtown East

Ethan Parvel Emmaus

Jack Purcell Episcopal Academy

Elijah Wroten Germantown Ac.

Broc Grosser Halifax

Mark Custer Hatboro-Horsham

Asim Richards Haverford School

Cormac Houpt James Buchanan

Cade Lafferty Jenkintown

Dylan Dailey Jim Thorpe

Sean Daly La Salle

Lower Merion senior quarterback Matt O’Connor (12).
www.davelondres.com
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion

Keith Maguire Malvern Prep

Tyler Fick Manheim Central

Jack Rodenberger Manheim Township

Colin Ferry Marple Newtown

Daniel Briggs Mastery North

Neshaminy’s Cory Joyce (25) celebrates his interception against Council Rock South with teammates Zack Canimore (9) and Oleh Manzyk (5).
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Cory Joyce Neshaminy 

Topher Taylor New Hope-Solebury

North Penn senior offensive lineman Jake Walton.
Courtesy of the 12th Knight.
Jake Walton North Penn

Cole DeFranco Notre Dame

Aidan Hayward Owen J. Roberts

Ethan Brader Palisades

Adam Piston Parkland

Todd Barr Pen Argyl

Penn Charte’s Edward Saydee (6) runs for yardage against Inter-Ac League rival Germantown Academy.
Mark C Psoras / For the Inquirer
Edward Saydee Penn Charter

Jonathan Post Pennridge

Austin Rowley Perkiomen Valley

Ryan Bodolus Pottsgrove

Nick Levinsky Quakertown

Elijah Workinger Red Lion

Jacob Kamp Salisbury

Tim Weaver Saucon Valley

Austin Homan Schuylkill Haven

Austin Moyer Souderon

Eric Glass Jr. Spring Grove Area

Springfield-Montco quarterback Max Perry during a practice.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Max Perry Springfield-Montco

Nick DelRomano Spring-Ford

St. Joseph’s Prep senior Zach Bouggess (5).
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Zach Bouggess St. Joseph's Prep

Zach Gardner Twin Valley

Mark Picariello Upper Merion

Michael Gray W.C. East