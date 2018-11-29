The Maxwell Football Club announced the 2018 Mini Max high school award winners for Pennsylvania on Thursday.
The 63 players selected are from schools in Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12 in the eastern half of the state. The players were nominated by their coaches and evaluated based on a criteria that included on-field performance, academics, and community service.
Names are in alphabetical order by school name, with local players in bold.
Player School
Keith Hudoka Abington
Gavin Short Annville-Cleona
Connor Bishop Archbishop Wood
Brandon George Berks Catholic
Dalton Daddona Beth. Catholic
Tristan Wheeler Beth. Freedom
Trevor Harris Beth. Liberty
Lawrence Richardson McDevitt
Nasim Cooper Bonner-Prendie
Evan O'Donnell C.B. East
Matt Norris C.B. South
Austin Fleegal C. Dauphin East
Cade Pribula Central York
Marcus Winfield Cheltenham
Aaron Young Coatesville
Alex MacKenzie Conrad Weiser
Patrick Garwo Conwell-Egan
Dylan Ceslak C.R. North
Nick Gallo C.R. South
Jared Plessinger Cumber. Valley
Raymond Christas Dallastown
Luke Davis Downingtown East
Ethan Parvel Emmaus
Jack Purcell Episcopal Academy
Elijah Wroten Germantown Ac.
Broc Grosser Halifax
Mark Custer Hatboro-Horsham
Asim Richards Haverford School
Cormac Houpt James Buchanan
Cade Lafferty Jenkintown
Dylan Dailey Jim Thorpe
Sean Daly La Salle
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion
Keith Maguire Malvern Prep
Tyler Fick Manheim Central
Jack Rodenberger Manheim Township
Colin Ferry Marple Newtown
Daniel Briggs Mastery North
Cory Joyce Neshaminy
Topher Taylor New Hope-Solebury
Jake Walton North Penn
Cole DeFranco Notre Dame
Aidan Hayward Owen J. Roberts
Ethan Brader Palisades
Adam Piston Parkland
Todd Barr Pen Argyl
Edward Saydee Penn Charter
Jonathan Post Pennridge
Austin Rowley Perkiomen Valley
Ryan Bodolus Pottsgrove
Nick Levinsky Quakertown
Elijah Workinger Red Lion
Jacob Kamp Salisbury
Tim Weaver Saucon Valley
Austin Homan Schuylkill Haven
Austin Moyer Souderon
Eric Glass Jr. Spring Grove Area
Max Perry Springfield-Montco
Nick DelRomano Spring-Ford
Zach Bouggess St. Joseph's Prep
Zach Gardner Twin Valley
Mark Picariello Upper Merion
Michael Gray W.C. East