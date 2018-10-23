Drew Gallagher scored a header in double overtime to give Seneca boys' soccer a 1-0 win over Eastern in the SJSCA Tournament quarterfinals on Monday. Goalkeeper Jonah Mikulski made 16 saves.
Colin Anderson scored the lone goal in Williamstown's 1-0 victory in the the SJSCA Tournament quarterfinals. Gunner Hoffman made five saves in goal.
Matt Liss scored twice as Washington Township defeated Mainland, 4-2, in the SJSCA Tournament quarterfinals. Arturo Serano, and Chad Yates added goals. Yates, Brett Guetens, Ryan Cleary, and Jake Logar had assists. Goalkeeper Mike Pagano made five saves.
Preston and Colin Beasley scored two goals for Atlantic County Tech in a 6-2 victory over Gloucester Tech in the New Jersey Tech Tournament semifinals. Julian Alvardo-Cruz and Pedro Guzman also scored. Preston Beasley tallied three assists.
Xavier Walker scored five minutes into the first overtime off an assist from Damian Broadhurst as Audubon defeated West Deptford, 2-1. Garrity Bantle scored to tie the game in the second half. Goalkeeper Ryan Coyle made nine saves.
Gia Narhwold's goal in the second overtime gave Palmyra a 1-0 win over Holy Cross. Raj Bankal assisted on the score, and goalkeeper Liam Brett made eight saves.
Burlington Township defeated Haddonfield, 2-0, behind goals from Christian Ball and Geno Mariano.
Ian Bialy, Mac Castellano, and Colton Christie scored as Cherokee defeated Lindenwold, 3-0. Corey Haines had an assist, and Shawn Norton and Ethan Dannersberg combined for three saves in goal.
Christian Herdt tallied a goal and an assist in Northern Burlington's 3-0 win over New Egypt. Robert Kokotajilo and Aaron Osborne also scored. Goalkeeper Kristian Slaby made four saves.
Luke Archibald, Cody Beato, Aaron Harrison, and Justin Tongue scored as Glassboro defeated Salem, 4-1. Ryan Carter had an assist, and goalkeeper Griffin Rogers made three saves.
Amanda Attanasi scored both goals as Washington Township defeated Mainland, 2-0, in the SJSCA Tournament quarterfinals. Goalkeeper Kelsey Newton made eight saves.
Kelli McGroarty scored twice as Eastern defeated Ocean City, 3-1, in the SJSCA Tournament quarterfinals. Riley Tiernan tallied a goal and two assists, and goalkeeper Olivia Alves made six saves.
Kiley Endres scored off an assist from Brooke Steel as Shawnee defeated Haddonfield, 1-0, in the SJSCA Tournament quarterfinals. Goalkeeper Sierra Sanson saved six shots.
Sha'Lynn Clarke, Kimberly Sorbello, and Hailey Tongue scored in Glassboro's 3-0 victory over Salem. Tongue, Ashley Johnson, and Corrine Franklin had assists. Vanessa Ruiz made seven saves in net.
Gloucester Tech defeated Hammonton, 2-1, behind goals from Meghan Guarente and Siearra Stichler.
Alex Kulinski scored five goals in Cherokee's 9-0 win over Egg Harbor in the South Group 4 Tournament. Allison Yocum had two goals and two assists. Kelly Foley had a goal and an assist, and Sarah Binder scored. Isabella Mele tallied two assists, and goalkeeper Kylie Cassidy made six saves.
Julia Cutler scored twice as Cherry Hill East defeated Williamstown, 4-0, in the first round of the South Group 4 Tournament. Carli Ciocco tallied a goal and two assists, and Julia Verna scored.
Gabby Mattia had a hat trick, and Dani Gindville and Jessica Hatch scored two goals in Washington Township's 10-0 win over Vineland in the first round of the South Group 4 Tournament. Ellie Koerner, Marissa Oldrati, and Hannah Schraeder also scored.
Alana Sanchez scored twice as Atlantic City defeated Millville, 2-0, in the first round of the South Group 4 Tournament.
Winslow Township defeated Hammonton, 2-0, behind goals from Kamryn Sharief and Laura Stump in the South Group 3 Tournament. Leah Kennedy and Morgan Stump had assists.
Ruby Anyanwu and Shyann Ma scored two goals as Pennsauken defeated Brick Memorial, 4-0, in the first round of the Central Group 3 Tournament.
Ali Palumbo and Grace Trovato both scored two goals and added an assist in Clearview's 4-1 victory over Schalick.
Dash Cruz tallied a goal and two assists as Collingswood defeated Woodstown, 4-1. Isabel Draper, and Jayana Fisher also scored.
Erin Agnew, Amanda Groeling, and Sydney Metz scored in Haddon Township's 3-0 win over Overbrook. Sara Nelson and Jada Cybulski had an assist.
Alyssa Maggs scored as Rancocas Valley defeated Cinnaminson, 1-0.