Drew Gallagher scored twice, and Tommy Fox added a goal in Seneca's 3-1 victory over Moorestown in the South Group 3 semifinals. After Moorestown went up 1-0 three minutes into the game, Seneca scored three straight goals. Mitch Tippin had two assists, and Luke Leach had an assist. Goalkeeper Jonah Mikulski made five saves. Seneca will play either Cherry Hill West or Pinelands in Thursday's championship. The game was postponed with 30 minutes left and Pinelands leading, 3-0.