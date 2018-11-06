Jonathan Olivera scored in double overtime Monday as New Egypt defeated Manville, 1-0, in the Central Group 1 Boys' Soccer semifinals. Goalkeeper Daniel Blomgren made nine saves. New Egypt will play either Highland Park or Bound Brook on Thursday in the Central Group 1 title game.
***
Delran scored four times in the second half to beat Haddonfield, 4-2, in the South Group 2 semifinals. Frankie Taylor scored twice, and Sean McLaughlin and Jayson Vandermark each tallied a goal. Delran, last year's sectional winner, will play Manasquan in the South Group 2 championship on Thursday. Manasquan defeated Bordentown, 1-0, on Tim Wheat's overtime goal.
***
Drew Gallagher scored twice, and Tommy Fox added a goal in Seneca's 3-1 victory over Moorestown in the South Group 3 semifinals. After Moorestown went up 1-0 three minutes into the game, Seneca scored three straight goals. Mitch Tippin had two assists, and Luke Leach had an assist. Goalkeeper Jonah Mikulski made five saves. Seneca will play either Cherry Hill West or Pinelands in Thursday's championship. The game was postponed with 30 minutes left and Pinelands leading, 3-0.
***
Arturo Serano and Jake Logar scored in Washington Township's 2-1 win over Howell in the South Group 4 semifinals. Goalkeeper Mike Pagano made four saves. Washington Township will play in the South Group 4 championship on Thursday against the winner of Eastern and Jackson Memorial, which was postponed to Tuesday.
***
Antonio Matos scored twice, and Jimmy Olivia and CJ Ottinger scored as St. Augustine defeated Notre Dame, 4-0, in the South Non-Public A semifinals. St. Augustine will face Christian Brothers in Thursday's championship after Christian Brothers defeated Bishop Eustace, 2-0.
***
Gloucester Catholic and Moorestown Friends lost in the South Non-Public B semifinals. Gloucester Catholic fell to Rutgers Prep, 1-0, and Moorestown Friends lost to St. Rose Belmar, 5-1.
***
Both South Group 1 semifinals were postponed. Haddon Township versus Glassboro and Palmyra versus Pitman will take place on Tuesday.