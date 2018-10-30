Nkosi Graham continued his impressive season with four goals in Holy Ghost Prep's 4-2 win over Phoenixville on Monday. Graham, who set the program's single-season scoring record last week, and the top-seeded Firebirds will play Strath Haven in Thursday's District 1 Class 3A boys' soccer championship at Upper Merion. Strath Haven secured its spot in the final with a 10-1 rout of Upper Perkiomen.
Mabel Moosbrugger and Ola Owodunni had two goals apiece as Central claimed its third straight Public League title with a 4-2 decision over Franklin Towne Charter. Central will face Cardinal O'Hara in Thursday's District 12 Class 4A final.
Springside Chestnut Hill received goals from Mo'ne Davis, Maya McDermott, and JoJo McShane in a 3-0 victory over Notre Dame.
Lauren Curran notched a hat trick as Notre Dame rolled past Springside Chestnut Hill, 8-0. Vivi Trumpbour added two goals for the Irish, who improved to 16-2.
Moorestown Friends and Germantown Friends will meet in the Friends Schools League championship on Wednesday. Germantown Friends advanced to the final with a 3-2 triumph over Shipley, while Moorestown Friends won 4-1 against Friends' Central.