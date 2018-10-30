Nkosi Graham continued his impressive season with four goals in Holy Ghost Prep's 4-2 win over Phoenixville on Monday. Graham, who set the program's single-season scoring record last week, and the top-seeded Firebirds will play Strath Haven in Thursday's District 1 Class 3A boys' soccer championship at Upper Merion. Strath Haven secured its spot in the final with a 10-1 rout of Upper Perkiomen.