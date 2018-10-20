Defensive end Luke Hitchen and his Neshaminy linemates consistently disrupted Council Rock's South's offense.
With Kitchen and Co. holding the frustrated Golden Hawks to a total of 128 yards, the host Redskins posted a 9-0 victory in Friday night's Suburban One League National Conference matchup.
"It was a huge game for us," Hitchen said. "We wanted to show the league we can beat any team."
Hitchen, a third-year starter, was joined up front by fellow end Chisom Ifeanyi, nose guard Sean Smith, and tackle Bobby Buchys.
"We knew how important it was to stop their run game run," Hitchen said. "If they get rolling, they can do a lot of damage."
Neshaminy improved to 6-3 overall and, with a 4-1 mark, stayed tied atop the National Conference standing with Harry S Truman.
Steve Wilmot's squad also improved its seeding position for the upcoming PIAA District 1 Class 6A playoffs and could gain a first-round home game with a win in next week's regular-season finale against Pennsbury.
Coming off the edge, Hitchen helped limited Council Rock South (5-4, 3-2) to 69 yards rushing on 26 attempts. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior doubles as a tight end.
"I got a lot stronger during the offseason," Hitchen said. "I was in the weight room at least three days a week."
Hitchen had to rebound from a knee injury that cut short his sophomore season.
"He brings a lot of leadership and experience," Wilmot said. "These guys all play for each other, and he's part of that."
The Redskins opened the contest with a 16-play, 66-yard drive that was capped by Brody McAndrew's 5-yard touchdown pass to Ryan O'Connor.
McAndrew completed five passes for 35 yards in the series, and halfback Chris James carried nine times for 28 yards.
James, a 5-6, 160-pound sophomore who shares time in the backfield with bruising senior Oleh Manzyk, finished with 136 yards on 31 attempts.
Down by 6-0 early in the second quarter, the improved Golden Hawks drove to the Neshaminy 16-yard line on 15 plays.
But on fourth-and-12, quarterback Noah Caldani was chased down and tackled by Hitchen after a 5-yard scramble.
Chase Patterson, C.R. South's leading rusher, carried 13 times for 46 yards. Caldani connected on only 6 of 21 passes for 59 yards.
Neshaminy's stout defensive line was aided by a linebacking corps made up of Manzyk, Tyler Foster, Connor Moss, and Emmanuel Ampofo.
Safety Cory Joyce's fourth-quarter interception and 33-yard return set up Jack Hughes' 25-yard field goal.
Council Rock South 0 0 0 0 – 0
Neshaminy 6 0 0 3 – 9
N: Ryan O'Connor 5 pass from Brody McAndrew (kick failed)
N: FG Jack Hughes 25