Here are some of Southeastern Pennsylvania's football leaders.
Through Nov. 3
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 11 205 1,732 24
Caleb Mead U. Moreland 9 162 1,453 13
Zack Hussein Strath Haven 11 240 1,418 21
Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 11 208 1,379 16
Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 11 191 1,354 11
Tom Santiago Arch. Wood 9 174 1,315 11
Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 9 231 1,286 11
Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 174 1,275 21
Shamar Edwards North Penn 10 163 1,231 11
Matt Cohen Radnor 9 218 1,224 12
Pierre Marchant W.C. East 11 145 1,223 15
Chris James Neshaminy 11 192 1,213 8
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Tyriq Lewis Down. West 11 180 1,179 24
Edward Saydee Penn Charter 9 145 1,169 15
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 11 173 1,159 6
Tymir Jackson Overbrook 9 168 1,151 11
Jason Everett Southern 10 224 1,109 3
Aaron Young Coatesville 11 112 1,105 19
Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 11 186 1,069 13
Zach Hamilton Down. East 11 188 1,055 18
Jake Ventresca C.B. East 11 204 1,031 9
Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 8 103 1,024 12
Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 11 222 1,011 11
Mike Moore Interboro 9 203 988 16
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 9 168 984 9
DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 8 142 931 11
Chase Patterson C.R. South 10 187 901 9
Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 11 129 887 17
Christian Patrick Quakertown 11 152 862 10
Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 11 124 859 7
Zahir Booker West Catholic 11 95 785 10
Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8
Aaron Rascoe SCH 8 85 758 8
Jake Ruane Haverford High 11 97 733 16
Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 11 90 707 2
Chasen Wint Haverford High 11 143 705 11
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Desman Johnson Penn Wood 11 133-215 2,408 28
Jake Prevost Great Valley 10 169-282 2,388 21
Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 11 159-288 2,366 29
Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 11 152-265 2,250 28
Drew Gunther Malvern 10 122-217 2,042 22
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 10 160-295 2,006 14
Ricky Ortega Coatesville 11 103-149 1,877 32
Jake Ruane Haverford High 11 106-188 1,843 16
Shane Dooley Father Judge 10 104-197 1,727 17
Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 9 117-175 1,706 20
Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 11 119-214 1,706 17
Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 10 107-193 1,698 11
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 9 106-176 1,639 22
Aaron Angelos SCH 9 96-173 1,610 18
P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 11 112-197 1,566 18
Sean Mullarkey Radnor 11 98-163 1,565 19
Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 11 126-202 1,501 13
Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 10 100-188 1,434 17
Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 11 84-178 1,414 12
Drew Hensor Pennsbury 11 114-230 1,410 9
Brody McAndrew Neshaminy 11 106-185 1,402 16
Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 9 57-105 1,204 22
Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 10 77-166 1,197 11
Will Howard Down. West 7 86-138 1,186 11
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Brad Bryan Quakertown 11 93-149 1,180 8
Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 11 104-168 1,152 15
Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 10 73-159 1,130 17
Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 11 96-160 1,060 9
Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 9 61-126 1,051 18
Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7
Solomon Robinson North Penn 11 51-122 981 7
Luke Davis Down. East 11 71-135 958 13
Jon Knight U. Moreland 9 57-105 848 8
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Josh Burgess Great Valley 10 88 1,306 10
Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 11 49 1,102 13
Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 11 50 1,011 10
Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 10 62 948 6
Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 10 54 909 9
Dapree Bryant Coatesville 11 45 858 15
Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 11 47 838 9
Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 11 46 804 12
Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 9 40 792 11
Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 9 39 780 11
Jaden Helton Lower Merion 10 44 739 7
Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 11 48 738 10
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Dan Byrnes Down. West 11 39 691 8
Chris Lochetta C.B. East 11 41 664 5
Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 11 35 652 10
Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 11 34 643 11
Katob Joseph Father Judge 9 29 631 8
Maurice Willis Wissahickon 10 34 629 8
Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 10 25 587 10
Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 10 38 579 7
Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 10 25 578 9
Michael Gray W.C. East 11 46 573 6
Jahmair Rider Radnor 11 33 569 8
Shane Mosley Haverford High 11 29 548 6
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Cory Joyce Neshaminy 11 34 547 6
Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 9 32 535 6
Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 10 44 522 3
Ryan Iacone Malvern Prep 10 38 516 4
Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 9 26 495 4
Trey Blair Haverford High 8 24 490 6
Austin Rowley Perk. Valley 11 28 477 5
Seth Degree West Cath. 9 28 475 5
Marvin Harrison St. Joe's Prep 9 30 475 6
Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 7 23 455 7
J. Griffen-Batchler Germantown Ac. 9 31 447 5
Dan Foy Father Judge 10 24 438 2
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Than Hylen Coatesville 11 1 56 59
Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 10 6 40 58
Dylan Van Dusen Radnor 11 3 45 54
Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 10 0 49 49
Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 11 2 38 44
Jake Gandolfo La Salle 10 5 28 43
Dan Byrnes Down. West 11 0 41 41
Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 11 0 41 41
Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 11 3 31 40
Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 6 3 30 39
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 9 4 27 39
Sebastian Constantini Malvern Prep 9 3 30 39
Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 10 3 30 39
Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 10 3 32 38
Gavin Croisette Quakertown 11 3 29 38
Emmett Young Strath Haven 11 1 34 37
Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 11 1 33 36
Luke Greenberg SCH 8 1 33 36
Cormac Dooley W.C. East 9 1 33 36
For additions or corrections, contact Rick O'Brien at robrien@phillynews.com