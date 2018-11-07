Here are some of Southeastern Pennsylvania's football leaders.

Through Nov. 3

Rushing

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

LOU RABITO / Staff
​Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 11 205 1,732 24

Caleb Mead U. Moreland 9 162 1,453 13

Zack Hussein Strath Haven 11 240 1,418 21

Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 11 208 1,379 16

Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 11 191 1,354 11

​Tom Santiago Arch. Wood 9 174 1,315 11

Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 9 231 1,286 11

Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 174 1,275 21

Shamar Edwards North Penn 10 163 1,231 11

Matt Cohen Radnor 9 218 1,224 12

Pierre Marchant W.C. East 11 145 1,223 15

​Chris James Neshaminy 11 192 1,213 8

STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Tyriq Lewis Down. West 11 180 1,179 24

Edward Saydee Penn Charter 9 145 1,169 15

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 11 173 1,159 6

Tymir Jackson Overbrook 9 168 1,151 11

Jason Everett Southern 10 224 1,109 3​

Aaron Young Coatesville 11 112 1,105 19

Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 11 186 1,069 13

Zach Hamilton Down. East 11 188 1,055 18

THOMAS CAIN / For The Philadelphia Inquirer
Jake Ventresca C.B. East 11 204 1,031 9

Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 8 103 1,024 12

Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 11 222 1,011 11

Mike Moore Interboro 9 203 988 16

​Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 9 168 984 9

DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 8 142 931 11

WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Inquirer
Chase Patterson C.R. South 10 187 901 9

Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 11 129 887 17

Christian Patrick Quakertown 11 152 862 10

Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 11 124 859 7

Zahir Booker West Catholic 11 95 785 10

Keed Kpoto O'Hara 7 125 771 8

Aaron Rascoe SCH 8 85 758 8

Jake Ruane Haverford High 11 97 733 16

​Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 11 90 707 2

Chasen Wint Haverford High 11 143 705 11

Passing

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Desman Johnson Penn Wood 11 133-215 2,408 28

Jake Prevost Great Valley 10 169-282 2,388 21

Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 11 159-288 2,366 29

Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 11 152-265 2,250 28

​Drew Gunther Malvern 10 122-217 2,042 22

Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 10 160-295 2,006 14

Ricky Ortega Coatesville 11 103-149 1,877 32

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Jake Ruane Haverford High 11 106-188 1,843 16

Shane Dooley Father Judge 10 104-197 1,727 17

Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 9 117-175 1,706 20​

Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 11 119-214 1,706 17

Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 10 107-193 1,698 11

Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 9 106-176 1,639 22

LOU RABITO / Staff
Aaron Angelos SCH 9 96-173 1,610 18

P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 11 112-197 1,566 18

Sean Mullarkey Radnor 11 98-163 1,565 19

Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 11 126-202 1,501 13

Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 10 100-188 1,434 17

Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 11 84-178 1,414 12

Drew Hensor Pennsbury 11 114-230 1,410 9

​Brody McAndrew Neshaminy 11 106-185 1,402 16

Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 9 57-105 1,204 22

Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 10 77-166 1,197 11

​Will Howard Down. West 7 86-138 1,186 11

WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Inquirer
Brad Bryan Quakertown 11 93-149 1,180 8

​Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 11 104-168 1,152 15

Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 10 73-159 1,130 17

Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 11 96-160 1,060 9

​Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 9 61-126 1,051 18

Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7

Solomon Robinson North Penn 11 51-122 981 7

Luke Davis Down. East 11 71-135 958 13

Jon Knight U. Moreland 9 57-105 848 8

Receiving

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Josh Burgess Great Valley 10 88 1,306 10

Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 11 49 1,102 13

​Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 11 50 1,011 10

Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 10 62 948 6

Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 10 54 909 9

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Dapree Bryant Coatesville 11 45 858 15

Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 11 47 838 9

Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 11 46 804 12

Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 9 40 792 11

Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 9 39 780 11

Jaden Helton Lower Merion 10 44 739 7

Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 11 48 738 10

Dan Byrnes Down. West 11 39 691 8

Chris Lochetta C.B. East 11 41 664 5

Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 11 35 652 10

Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 11 34 643 11

Clem Murray / For the Inquirer
Katob Joseph Father Judge 9 29 631 8​

Maurice Willis Wissahickon 10 34 629 8

Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 10 25 587 10

Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 10 38 579 7

Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 10 25 578 9

Michael Gray W.C. East 11 46 573 6

Jahmair Rider Radnor 11 33 569 8

Shane Mosley Haverford High 11 29 548 6

Cory Joyce Neshaminy 11 34 547 6

LOU RABITO / Staff
​Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 9 32 535 6

Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 10 44 522 3

Ryan Iacone Malvern Prep 10 38 516 4

Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 9 26 495 4

Trey Blair Haverford High 8 24 490 6

Austin Rowley Perk. Valley 11 28 477 5

​Seth Degree West Cath. 9 28 475 5

Marvin Harrison St. Joe's Prep 9 30 475 6

LOU RABITO / Staff
Tysheem Johnson Neumann-Goretti 7 23 455 7

J. Griffen-Batchler Germantown Ac. 9 31 447 5

Dan Foy Father Judge 10 24 438 2

Kick Scoring

Player School G FG PAT Pts.

Than Hylen Coatesville 11 1 56 59

Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 10 6 40 58

Dylan Van Dusen Radnor 11 3 45 54

Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 10 0 49 49

Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 11 2 38 44

Jake Gandolfo La Salle 10 5 28 43

Rick O'Brien / Staff
Dan Byrnes Down. West 11 0 41 41​

Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 11 0 41 41

Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 11 3 31 40

​Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 6 3 30 39

Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 9 4 27 39​

Sebastian Constantini Malvern Prep 9 3 30 39

Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 10 3 30 39

Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 10 3 32 38

Gavin Croisette Quakertown 11 3 29 38

​Emmett Young Strath Haven 11 1 34 37​

Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 11 1 33 36

Luke Greenberg SCH 8 1 33 36

Cormac Dooley W.C. East 9 1 33 36

