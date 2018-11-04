Neshaminy's Oleh Manzyk, a rugged and hard-hitting linebacker, committed Saturday to play at New Hampshire.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder senior also had scholarship offers from Maine, Morgan State, and St. Franics (Pa.). He also received varying degrees of interest from Delaware, Elon, Villanova, and Penn State.
Manzyk had registered a team-high 68 tackles, including 51 solos, prior to Friday night's 35-7 home win over Haverford High in a PIAA District 1 Class 6A first-round playoff matchup.
Manzyk earned Inquirer first-team all-Southeastern Pennsylvania honors last season while posting 78 tackles, including 57 solos. He was also an all-state selection.
Manzyk, who doubles as a running back, and the No. 8-seeded Redskins (8-3) will visit No. 1 North Penn (11-0) in a district quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.