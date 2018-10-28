Here are the playoff pairings for the football tournaments involving South Jersey teams.

Play begins this weekend, with public-school championship games set for the weekend of Nov. 16-17 and non-public state finals and public-school "Bowl Games" to be played Nov. 23-24 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

South 5

A.J. Butler (No. 4) and Kingsway visit Lenape in key South Jersey Group 5 opener.
Curt Hudson/For the Inquirer
No. 8 Washington Twp. (3-5) at No. 1 Williamstown (9-0)

No. 5 Toms River North (6-2) at No. 4 Vineland (3-5)

No. 6 Kingsway (5-3) at No.3 Lenape (4-4)

No. 4 Eastern (6-2) at No. 2 Rancocas Valley (6-2)

South 4

Johnny Martin (with football) and Highland are No. 2 seeds in South Jersey Group 4.
Curt Hudson/For the Inquirer
No. 8 Winslow Twp. (3-5) at No. 1 Millville (5-3)

No. 5 Mainland (6-2) at No. 4 Shawnee (2-6)

No. 6 Hammonton (3-6) at No. 3 Clearview (5-2)

No. 7 Ocean City (3-4) at No. 2 Highland (7-1)

South 3

Nick Kargman and Woodrow Wilson set their sights on a return to the South Jersey Group 3 title game.
Elizabeth Robertson/Staff photographer
No. 8 Oakcrest (4-3) at No. 1 Burlington Twp. (8-0)

No. 5 Timber Creek (3-5) at No. 4 Wall(5-2)

No. 6 Triton (5-3) at No. 3 Woodrow Wilson (6-2)

No. 7 Deptford (5-3) at No. 2 Delsea (5-3)

South 2

Davis Smith and Haddonfield are top seeds in South Jersey Group 2.
Elizabeth Robertson/Staff photographer
No. 8 Sterling (4-5) at No. 1 Haddonfield (8-0)

No. 5 Cedar Creek (4-4) at No. 4 Pleasantville (6-2)

No. 6 Barnegat (6-2) at No. 3 West Deptford (6-2)

No. 7 Collingswood (6-3) at No. 2 Camden (7-1)

South 1

No. 8 Woodstown (2-5) at No. 1 Penns Grove (9-0)

No. 5 Glassboro (4-3) at No. 4 Buena (8-0).

No. 6 Schalick (3-4) at No. 3 Gateway (7-0)

No. 7 Overbrook (2-7) at No. 2 Salem (6-2)

Central 4

No. 7 Northern Burlington (6-2) at No. 2 Middletown South (6-2)

Central 2

6. Shore (6-2) at No. 3 Cinnaminson (6-2)

Central 1

Bhayshul Tuten and Paulsboro are in the Central Jersey Group 1 tournament.
Elizabeth Robertson/Staff photographer
No. 8 Keyport (3-5) at No. 1 Willingboro (4-4)

No. 5 Middlesex (5-3) at No. 4 Florence (5-3)

No. 6 Asbury Park (3-4) at No. 3 Woodbury (5-2)

No. 7 Maple Shade (6-2) at No. 2 Paulsboro (6-2)

Non-Public 2

Sean Morris and St. Joseph are top seeds in Non-Public 2.
No. 8 Montclair Immaculate (5-4) at No. 1 St. Joseph (7-2)

No. 5 Holy Cross (6-3) at No. 4 Immaculata (4-4)

No. 6 Gloucester Catholic (2-6) at No. 3 Hudson Catholic (5-4)

No. 7 Morris Catholic (4-5) at No. 2 Holy Spirit (5-3)

Non-Public 4

No. 9 Paramus Catholic (2-7) vs. No. 8 Seton Hall Prep (4-5), winner at No. 1 Bergen Catholic (8-1)

No. 5 Delbarton (6-3) at No. 4 Don Bosco Prep (5-4)

No. 6 St. Joseph Metuchen (6-2) at No. 3 St. Peter's Prep (6-3)

No. 10 Notre Dame (7-1) at No. 7 St. Augustine (6-3), winner at No. 2 St. Joseph Montvale (7-2)