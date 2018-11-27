The All-South Jersey football team will be honored at the 74th annual Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club banquet on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill.
Here is this year's team:
QB – Nick Kargman, senior, Woodrow Wilson
RB – Aidan Borguet, senior, Delsea
RB – Wade Inge, senior, Williamstown
RB – Johnny Martin, sophomore, Highland
WR – Stanley King, senior, Woodrow Wilson
WR – Kaden Hastie, senior, Seneca
OL – Wisdom Quarshie, senior, St. Joseph
OL – Brad Lomax, senior, St. Jospeh
OL – Drew Bowker, senior, Rancocas Valley
OL – J.C. Dobis, senior, Shawnee
OL – Ryan Gies, senior, Clearview
All Purpose – Jada Byers, junior, St. Joseph
K – Sean Carey, senior, Mainland
DL – Gabe Klaus, senior, Haddonfield
DL – Aaron Lewis, junior, Williamstown
DL – Isaiah Raikes, junior, St. Augustine
LB – Tirek Austin-Cave, junior, Camden
LB – Joe Bonczek, senior, St. Augustine
LB – Mohamed Toure, senior, Pleasantville
DB – Donovan Bunch, senior, Winslow Twp.
DB – Donald Williams, senior, Camden
DB – Omar Rogers, senior, Burlington Twp.
DB – J.C. Collins, senior, Williamstown
DB – Davis Smith, senior, Haddonfield
All Purpose – Tyreke Brown, senior, Penns Grove
P – Brian Cooey, senior, Highland