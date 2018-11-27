The All-South Jersey football team will be honored at the 74th annual Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club banquet on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill.

Here is this year's team:

Offense

QB – Nick Kargman, senior, Woodrow Wilson

RB – Aidan Borguet, senior, Delsea

RB – Wade Inge, senior, Williamstown

Highland’s Johnny Martin is just the second sophomore in South Jersey history to rush for 2,000 yards. Albert Young of Moorestown was the first in 2000.
Elizabeth Robertson/Staff photographer
RB – Johnny Martin, sophomore, Highland

WR – Stanley King, senior, Woodrow Wilson

WR – Kaden Hastie, senior, Seneca

Wisdom Quarshie (far left) and Brad Lomax (second from left) were leaders of St. Joseph’s offensive line.
Tom Gralish/Staff photographer
OL – Wisdom Quarshie, senior, St. Joseph

OL – Brad Lomax, senior, St. Jospeh

OL – Drew Bowker, senior, Rancocas Valley

OL – J.C. Dobis, senior, Shawnee

OL – Ryan Gies, senior, Clearview

All Purpose – Jada Byers, junior, St. Joseph

Mainland’s Sean Carey was 8-for-8 in field-goal attempts and 24-for-24 in extra points this season. He made two game-winning field goals.
Tom Gralish/Staff photographer
K – Sean Carey, senior, Mainland

Defense

DL – Gabe Klaus, senior, Haddonfield

Williamstown junior Aaron Lewis (No. 71) played every position along the defensive line for the South Jersey Group 5 champions.
Elizabeth Robertson/Staff photographer
DL – Aaron Lewis, junior, Williamstown

DL – Isaiah Raikes, junior, St. Augustine

LB – Tirek Austin-Cave, junior, Camden

LB – Joe Bonczek, senior, St. Augustine

LB – Mohamed Toure, senior, Pleasantville

Winslow Twp.’s Donovan Bunch is a Rutgers recruit.
Maggie Loesch/Staff photographer
DB – Donovan Bunch, senior, Winslow Twp.

DB – Donald Williams, senior, Camden

Burlington Twp.’s Omar Rogers (No. 12, black uniform) tackles Woodrow Wilson’s Muheem McCargo during the South Jersey Group 3 title game.
Elizabeth Robertson/Staff photographer
DB – Omar Rogers, senior, Burlington Twp.

DB – J.C. Collins, senior, Williamstown

DB – Davis Smith, senior, Haddonfield

All Purpose – Tyreke Brown, senior, Penns Grove

P – Brian Cooey, senior, Highland