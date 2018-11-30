17 — How many points St. Joseph's Jada Byers needs in Friday night's Non-Public 2 state title game vs. Holy Spirit to break the Cape-Atlantic League single-season scoring record of 226 points, set in 2007 by Holy Spirit's William Washington.
26 — Tackles for losses by St. Joseph defensive end Brad Lomax.
19 — Passing touchdowns by Holy Spirit quarterback Ryan Yost.
117 — Miles one-way from Absecon, home of Holy Spirit, to East Rutherford, home of MetLife Stadium.
100 — Miles one-way from Hammonton, home of St. Joseph, to East Rutherford.
10 — How many completions Woodrow Wilson's Nick Kargman needs in Saturday's Group 3 South/Central bowl game vs. Rumson-Fair Haven to break the South Jersey record for career completions of 566, set in 2016 by Timber Creek's Devin Leary.
15 — How many completions Kargman needs to break the state single-season record for completions of 253, set in 2011 by Howell's Ryan Davies.
161 — How many passing yards Kargman needs to become just the third quarterback in state history with 8,000 career yards, joining Leary and 1998 Butler graduate Scott Brown.
95 — Tackles by Woodrow Wilson's Muheem McCargo.
23 — Touchdown passes by Haddonfield's Jay Foley entering Saturday's Group 2 South/Central Bowl Game vs. Hillside.
7 — Catches by Haddonfield's Drew Gavranich.
6 — Catches for touchdowns by Gavranich.
114 — Tackles by Haddonfield's Lewis Evans.
1,725 — Passing yards by Hillside's Gavin Melendez, with 20 touchdowns.
16 — Wins in a row by Haddonfield, the state's longest current streak.
15 — Wins in a row by Hillside, the state's second-longest streak.
6 — Interceptions by Shawnee's Jon Searcy entering Saturday's Group 4 South/Central Bowl Game vs. Long Branch.
17 — Touchdown passes by Long Branch quarterback Marc Dennis.
1 — Interception thrown by Dennis.
0 — Shawnee wins in October (in four games).
0 — Shawnee losses in November (in four games)
Note: Kargman and Byers statistics courtesy of South Jersey sports historian Chuck Langerman.