Football Championship Weekend

By the Numbers

St. Joseph’s Jada Byers enters Friday night’s Non-Public 2 title game with a chance to set the single-season record for points by a player from a Cape-Atlantic League school.
Clem Murray/Staff photographer
17 — How many points St. Joseph's Jada Byers needs in Friday night's Non-Public 2 state title game vs. Holy Spirit to break the Cape-Atlantic League single-season scoring record of 226 points, set in 2007 by Holy Spirit's William Washington.

26 — Tackles for losses by St. Joseph defensive end Brad Lomax.

19 — Passing touchdowns by Holy Spirit quarterback Ryan Yost.

117 — Miles one-way from Absecon, home of Holy Spirit, to East Rutherford, home of MetLife Stadium.

100 — Miles one-way from Hammonton, home of St. Joseph, to East Rutherford.

10 — How many completions Woodrow Wilson's Nick Kargman needs in Saturday's Group 3 South/Central bowl game vs. Rumson-Fair Haven to break the South Jersey record for career completions of 566, set in 2016 by Timber Creek's Devin Leary.

15 — How many completions Kargman needs to break the state single-season record for completions of 253, set in 2011 by Howell's Ryan Davies.

161 — How many passing yards Kargman needs to become just the third quarterback in state history with 8,000 career yards, joining Leary and 1998 Butler graduate Scott Brown.

Woodrow Wilson’s Muheem McCargo is a top two-way player for the Tigers.
Akira Suwa
95 — Tackles by Woodrow Wilson's Muheem McCargo.

23 — Touchdown passes by Haddonfield's Jay Foley entering Saturday's Group 2 South/Central Bowl Game vs. Hillside.

7 — Catches by Haddonfield's Drew Gavranich.

6 — Catches for touchdowns by Gavranich.

114 — Tackles by Haddonfield's Lewis Evans.

1,725 — Passing yards by Hillside's Gavin Melendez, with 20 touchdowns.

Quarterback Jay Foley has led Haddonfield to 16 consecutive victories.
Curt Hudson
16 — Wins in a row by Haddonfield, the state's longest current streak.

15 — Wins in a row by Hillside, the state's second-longest streak.

6 — Interceptions by Shawnee's Jon Searcy entering Saturday's Group 4 South/Central Bowl Game vs. Long Branch.

17 — Touchdown passes by Long Branch quarterback Marc Dennis.

1 — Interception thrown by Dennis.

Shawnee assistant coach Jake Pisarcik jumps for joy after the Renegades convert a late first down in a game vs. Woodrow Wilson.
Elizabeth Robertson/Staff photographer
0 — Shawnee wins in October (in four games).

0 — Shawnee losses in November (in four games)

Note: Kargman and Byers statistics courtesy of South Jersey sports historian Chuck Langerman.