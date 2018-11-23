Here are some of the leaders in Southeastern Pennsylvania football.
Through Nov. 21
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 13 252 2,024 30
Shamar Edwards North Penn 12 211 1,613 14
Tom Santiago Arch. Wood 11 206 1,548 14
Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 11 244 1,472 18
Aaron Young Coatesville 13 143 1,458 23
Caleb Mead U. Moreland 9 162 1,453 13
Edward Saydee Penn Charter 10 170 1,446 19
Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 12 223 1,425 17
Zack Hussein Strath Haven 11 240 1,418 21
Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 12 211 1,389 14
Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 9 231 1,286 11
Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 174 1,275 21
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Kareem McAdams Upper Darby 11 223 1,274 16
Matt Cohen Radnor 10 231 1,264 12
Tyriq Lewis Down. West 13 201 1,257 25
Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 9 121 1,256 15
Pierre Marchant W.C. East 11 145 1,223 15
Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 12 178 1,201 6
Tymir Jackson Overbrook 9 168 1,151 11
Mike Moore Interboro 10 228 1,114 19
Jason Everett Southern 10 224 1,109 3
Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 10 186 1,103 9
Zach Hamilton Down. East 12 196 1,094 18
DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 9 171 1,074 13
Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs
Jake Ventresca C.B. East 11 204 1,031 9
Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 11 222 1,011 11
Michael Covert W.C. Rustin 12 148 998 16
Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 13 146 997 19
Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 13 112 964 3
Rowan Watson Malvern Prep 7 145 903 8
Chase Patterson C.R. South 10 187 901 9
Zahir Booker West Catholic 13 121 898 11
Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 11 124 859 7
Lonnie Rice McDevitt 11 143 832 12
Drew Madonna W.C. Rustin 11 89 815 9
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Desman Johnson Penn Wood 13 162-265 2,896 33
Jake Prevost Great Valley 10 169-282 2,388 21
Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 11 159-288 2,366 29
Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 11 152-265 2,250 28
Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 11 145-221 2,140 27
Drew Gunther Malvern 11 128-227 2,136 24
Ricky Ortega Coatesville 13 110-165 2,041 35
Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 10 160-295 2,006 14
Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 13 134-241 1,928 20
Jake Ruane Haverford High 11 106-188 1,843 16
Aaron Angelos SCH 10 118-212 1,834 21
Shane Dooley Father Judge 10 104-197 1,727 17
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 10 114-187 1,720 23
Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 10 107-193 1,698 11
Sean Mullarkey Radnor 12 103-179 1,670 20
P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 12 121-210 1,667 20
Jack Psenicska Springfield (D) 11 133-271 1,661 16
Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 11 126-202 1,501 13
Mike Slivka Upper Dublin 12 98-156 1,473 17
Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 12 87-196 1,467 12
Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 10 100-188 1,434 17
Drew Hensor Pennsbury 11 114-230 1,410 9
Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 11 86-183 1,327 19
Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 9 57-105 1,204 22
Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs
Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 10 77-166 1,197 11
Will Howard Down. West 7 86-138 1,186 11
Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 11 104-168 1,152 15
Alex Goldsby Con.-Egan 13 55-106 1,135 13
Luke Davis Down. East 12 79-153 1,062 15
Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 11 96-160 1,060 9
Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 9 61-126 1,051 18
Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7
Solomon Robinson North Penn 13 57-138 1,039 7
Marcus McDaniel Episcopal Ac. 10 81-140 1,036 7
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 13 60 1,335 17
Josh Burgess Great Valley 10 88 1,306 10
Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 11 67 1,066 11
Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 11 50 1,011 10
Dapree Bryant Coatesville 13 51 1,000 17
Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 10 62 948 6
Dan Byrnes Down. West 13 43 881 10
Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 12 52 869 14
Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 11 47 838 9
Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 9 40 792 11
Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 10 42 791 12
Jaden Helton Lower Merion 10 44 739 7
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 11 48 738 10
Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 11 33 680 10
Chris Lochetta C.B. East 11 41 664 5
Jackson Luneburg Down. West 13 31 662 3
Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 11 35 652 10
Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 11 39 647 8
Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 11 34 643 11
Katob Joseph Father Judge 9 29 631 8
Maurice Willis Wissahickon 10 34 629 8
Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 11 28 625 10
Seth Degree West Cath. 11 35 623 7
Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 10 38 579 7
Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs
Michael Gray W.C. East 11 46 573 6
Jahmair Rider Radnor 12 33 569 8
Marvin Harrison St. Joe's Prep 11 36 565 8
Frank Bullock Springfield (D) 10 40 548 5
Shane Mosley Haverford High 11 29 548 6
Ryan Iacone Malvern Prep 11 40 547 4
Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 10 44 522 3
Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 9 26 495 4
Trey Blair Haverford High 8 24 490 6
Austin Rowley Perk. Valley 11 28 477 5
J. Griffen-Batchler Germantown Ac. 10 33 466 5
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Than Hylen Coatesville 13 2 71 77
Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 11 7 42 63
Chris Barbera Upper Dublin 12 6 40 58
Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 12 0 57 57
Luke Jackson Con.-Egan 13 0 57 57
Dylan Van Dusen Radnor 12 3 46 55
Ayoub Cherradi North Penn 13 3 43 52
Tom Powers W.C. Rustin 12 1 46 49
Dan Byrnes Down. West 13 1 45 48
Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 12 3 36 45
Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 7 3 35 44
Player School G FG PAT Pts.
Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 11 2 38 44
Jake Gandolfo La Salle 11 5 29 44
Gavin Croisette Quakertown 11 3 34 43
Sebastian Constantini Malvern Prep 10 3 33 42
Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 12 0 42 42
Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 10 4 29 41
Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 11 3 32 41
Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 11 3 31 40
Emmett Young Strath Haven 11 1 34 37
Cormac Dooley W.C. East 9 1 33 36
Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 11 1 33 36
