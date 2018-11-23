Southeastern Pa. Football Leaders

Here are some of the leaders in Southeastern Pennsylvania football.

Through Nov. 21

Rushing

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

Patrick Garwo Con.-Egan 13 252 2,024 30

Shamar Edwards North Penn 12 211 1,613 14

Tom Santiago Arch. Wood 11 206 1,548 14

Isaiah Taylor Pottsgrove 11 244 1,472 18

Aaron Young Coatesville 13 143 1,458 23

Upper Moreland’s Caleb Mead (24).
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Upper Moreland’s Caleb Mead (24).

Caleb Mead U. Moreland 9 162 1,453 13

Edward Saydee Penn Charter 10 170 1,446 19

Garvey Jonassaint Down. East 12 223 1,425 17

Zack Hussein Strath Haven 11 240 1,418 21

Jon-Luke Peaker McDevitt 12 211 1,389 14

Danny Dutkiewicz Lansd. Cath. 9 231 1,286 11

Julz Kelly Sun Valley 10 174 1,275 21

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

Kareem McAdams Upper Darby 11 223 1,274 16

Matt Cohen Radnor 10 231 1,264 12

Downingtown West’s Tyriq Lewis (15) runs against North Penn in a District 1 Class 6A semifinal playoff game.
WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For The Inquirer
Downingtown West’s Tyriq Lewis (15) runs against North Penn in a District 1 Class 6A semifinal playoff game.

Tyriq Lewis Down. West 13 201 1,257 25

Devin Bryant Acad. New Church 9 121 1,256 15

Pierre Marchant W.C. East 11 145 1,223 15

Jamir Barnes Cheltenham 12 178 1,201 6

Tymir Jackson Overbrook 9 168 1,151 11

Mike Moore Interboro 10 228 1,114 19

Jason Everett Southern 10 224 1,109 3​

​Trae Vance Germantown Ac. 10 186 1,103 9

Zach Hamilton Down. East 12 196 1,094 18

DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Ac. 9 171 1,074 13

Player School Gms. Carr. Yds. TDs

Central Bucks East’s Jake Ventresca (1).
WILLIAM THOMAS CAIN / For the Inquirer)
Central Bucks East’s Jake Ventresca (1).

Jake Ventresca C.B. East 11 204 1,031 9

Marlon Weathers Marple Newtown 11 222 1,011 11

Michael Covert W.C. Rustin 12 148 998 16

Colin Robinson Garnet Valley 13 146 997 19

​Elijah Gleplay Penn Wood 13 112 964 3

Rowan Watson Malvern Prep 7 145 903 8

Chase Patterson C.R. South 10 187 901 9

Zahir Booker West Catholic 13 121 898 11

Kyle Cichanowsky W.C. East 11 124 859 7

Lonnie Rice McDevitt 11 143 832 12

Drew Madonna W.C. Rustin 11 89 815 9

Passing

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Desman Johnson Penn Wood 13 162-265 2,896 33

Jake Prevost Great Valley 10 169-282 2,388 21

Ryan Engro Spring-Ford 11 159-288 2,366 29

Kamal Gray Pope John Paul II 11 152-265 2,250 28

​Kyle McCord St. Joe's Prep 11 145-221 2,140 27​

Malvern Prep senior Drew Gunther (11) is headed to Virginia Tech as a preferred-walk-on.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Malvern Prep senior Drew Gunther (11) is headed to Virginia Tech as a preferred-walk-on.

​Drew Gunther Malvern 11 128-227 2,136 24

Ricky Ortega Coatesville 13 110-165 2,041 35

Matt O'Connor Lower Merion 10 160-295 2,006 14

Zaire Hart-Hawkins West Cath. 13 134-241 1,928 20

Jake Ruane Haverford High 11 106-188 1,843 16

​Aaron Angelos SCH 10 118-212 1,834 21

Shane Dooley Father Judge 10 104-197 1,727 17

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Jeb Brenfleck Acad. New Church 10 114-187 1,720 23

Anthony Ellis Sun Valley 10 107-193 1,698 11

Sean Mullarkey Radnor 12 103-179 1,670 20

P. Weinseimer NH-Solebury 12 121-210 1,667 20

Springfield’s Jack Psenicska (12), is pursued by Unionville defender Alijah Woodall (22).
Mark C Psoras /For the Inquirer
Springfield’s Jack Psenicska (12), is pursued by Unionville defender Alijah Woodall (22).

Jack Psenicska Springfield (D) 11 133-271 1,661 16

Evan O'Donnell C.B. East 11 126-202 1,501 13

Mike Slivka Upper Dublin 12 98-156 1,473 17

Adonis Hunter Cheltenham 12 87-196 1,467 12

Cole Peterlin Perk. Valley 10 100-188 1,434 17

Drew Hensor Pennsbury 11 114-230 1,410 9

Jahlil Sanders Arch. Ryan 11 86-183 1,327 19

Malik Johnson Boys' Latin 9 57-105 1,204 22

Player School G Comp-Att. Yds. TDs

Tahree Fuller-Bryan Chester 10 77-166 1,197 11

​Will Howard Down. West 7 86-138 1,186 11

​Ryan Cassidy W.C. East 11 104-168 1,152 15

Alex Goldsby Con.-Egan 13 55-106 1,135 13

Luke Davis Down. East 12 79-153 1,062 15

Brian Joslin Marple Newtown 11 96-160 1,060 9

Archbishop Carroll’s Russell Minor-Shaw passes in a 36-35 overtime loss to West Catholic on Sept. 15.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Carroll’s Russell Minor-Shaw passes in a 36-35 overtime loss to West Catholic on Sept. 15.

​Russel Minor-Shaw Arch. Carroll 9 61-126 1,051 18

Nick Santo Wissahickon 7 86-161 1,048 7

Solomon Robinson North Penn 13 57-138 1,039 7

Marcus McDaniel Episcopal Ac. 10 81-140 1,036 7

Receiving

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Kennedy Poles Penn Wood 13 60 1,335 17

Josh Burgess Great Valley 10 88 1,306 10

Ke'Shawn Williams SCH 11 67 1,066 11

​Colin Ferry Marple Newtown 11 50 1,011 10

Coatesville’s Dapree Bryant finishes off his 58-yard touchdown catch against Downingtown West on Oct. 5.
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Coatesville’s Dapree Bryant finishes off his 58-yard touchdown catch against Downingtown West on Oct. 5.

Dapree Bryant Coatesville 13 51 1,000 17

Dayton Belgrave Sun Valley 10 62 948 6

Dan Byrnes Down. West 13 43 881 10

Patrick Cooney NH-Solebury 12 52 869 14

Steve Skarbek Pope John Paul II 11 47 838 9

Mohamed Diawara Boys' Latin 9 40 792 11

Glenn Sabb Acad. New Church 10 42 791 12

Jaden Helton Lower Merion 10 44 739 7

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Dante Bonanni Spring-Ford 11 48 738 10

Tyreek Chappell Arch. Ryan 11 33 680 10

Chris Lochetta C.B. East 11 41 664 5

Jackson Luneburg Down. West 13 31 662 3

Justin Kormos Pope John Paul II 11 35 652 10

Johnny Freeman (11) and St. Joseph’s Prep face Bethelehem Freedom in a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal on Saturday.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Johnny Freeman (11) and St. Joseph’s Prep face Bethelehem Freedom in a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal on Saturday.

​​Johnny Freeman St. Joe's Prep 11 39 647 8

Isaiah Domine Perk. Valley 11 34 643 11

Katob Joseph Father Judge 9 29 631 8​

Maurice Willis Wissahickon 10 34 629 8

Koran Butler Arch. Carroll 11 28 625 10

​Seth Degree West Cath. 11 35 623 7​

Brendan O'Donnell Great Valley 10 38 579 7

Player School G Rec. Yds. TDs

Michael Gray W.C. East 11 46 573 6

Jahmair Rider Radnor 12 33 569 8

Marvin Harrison St. Joe's Prep 11 36 565 8

Frank Bullock Springfield (D) 10 40 548 5

Shane Mosley Haverford High 11 29 548 6

Ryan Iacone Malvern Prep 11 40 547 4

​Jalen Goodman Lower Merion 10 44 522 3

Jahaire Johnson U. Moreland 9 26 495 4

Haverford High’s Trey Blair (10) runs against Central League rival Garnet Valley.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Haverford High’s Trey Blair (10) runs against Central League rival Garnet Valley.

Trey Blair Haverford High 8 24 490 6

Austin Rowley Perk. Valley 11 28 477 5

J. Griffen-Batchler Germantown Ac. 10 33 466 5

Kick Scoring

Player School G FG PAT Pts.

Than Hylen Coatesville 13 2 71 77

Archbishop Ryan’s Gavin Dionisio (6) boots an extra point in a 45-20 nonleague victory over Springside Chestnut Hill.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Ryan’s Gavin Dionisio (6) boots an extra point in a 45-20 nonleague victory over Springside Chestnut Hill.

Gavin Dionisio Arch. Ryan 11 7 42 63

Chris Barbera Upper Dublin 12 6 40 58

Bryce Stansfield Garnet Valley 12 0 57 57

Luke Jackson Con.-Egan 13 0 57 57

Dylan Van Dusen Radnor 12 3 46 55

Ayoub Cherradi North Penn 13 3 43 52

Tom Powers W.C. Rustin 12 1 46 49

Dan Byrnes Down. West 13 1 45 48

Michael Sereny Pottsgrove 12 3 36 45

​Ryan Bradby Penn Charter 7 3 35 44

Player School G FG PAT Pts.

Taylor Smith Spring-Ford 11 2 38 44

Jake Gandolfo La Salle 11 5 29 44

Gavin Croisette Quakertown 11 3 34 43

Sebastian Constantini Malvern Prep 10 3 33 42​

Logan Waterman NH-Solebury 12 0 42 42

Nick Niemynski Germantown Ac. 10 4 29 41​

Archbishop Carroll’s Juliano Mastrocola (28).
LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Carroll’s Juliano Mastrocola (28).

Juliano Mastrocola Arch. Carroll 11 3 32 41

Matt Moroz Pope John Paul II 11 3 31 40

​Emmett Young Strath Haven 11 1 34 37​

​Cormac Dooley W.C. East 9 1 33 36

Brady Burgfechtel Pennsbury 11 1 33 36

​For additions or corrections, contact Rick O'Brien at robrien@phillynews.com​​