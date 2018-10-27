Jon Moccia's long touchdown run before the half helped Perkiomen Valley hold off Pottsgrove, 35-17, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game. Moccia's 85-yard run gave the Vikings (8-2) a 21-14 lead at the half. Pottsgrove (9-1) opened the third quarter with a field goal, but Isaiah Domine returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. Freshman quarterback Ethan Kohler, who threw a pair of touchdown passes, put the game away with a rushing touchdown. This was Perkiomen Valley's third consecutive victory over Pottsgrove in the PAC title game.