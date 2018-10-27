Michigan State-bound running back Aaron Young accounted for five touchdowns as Coatesville completed an undefeated regular season with a 42-7 rout of Downingtown East on Friday.
The Red Raiders' quick-strike offense put up 472 points this season. Quarterback Ricky Ortega, Young, and wide receivers Dapree Bryant, Dymere Miller, and Frank Sherman led Coatesville (10-0) to the Ches-Mont League National Division title.
Zach Hamilton capped a long 92-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge to give Downingtown East (8-2) a 7-0 lead with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. It was the first time Coatesville trailed all season.
The Red Raiders, though, responded with 21 points in the second period. Young caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ortega before scoring on the ground via the wildcat formation.
After Miller caught a touchdown pass, Young scored from the wildcat again to make it 35-7 heading to the fourth. Young added a 75-yard touchdown run to complete the scoring.
Coatesville will now set its sights on repeating as District 1 Class 6A champions. The Red Raiders beat Garnet Valley in last year's title game, but lost to St. Joseph's Prep in the state semifinals.
***
Jon Moccia's long touchdown run before the half helped Perkiomen Valley hold off Pottsgrove, 35-17, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game. Moccia's 85-yard run gave the Vikings (8-2) a 21-14 lead at the half. Pottsgrove (9-1) opened the third quarter with a field goal, but Isaiah Domine returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. Freshman quarterback Ethan Kohler, who threw a pair of touchdown passes, put the game away with a rushing touchdown. This was Perkiomen Valley's third consecutive victory over Pottsgrove in the PAC title game.
***
Emmanuel Freeman scored three touchdowns in three different ways as Central cruised past Fels, 60-0, in the Public League Class 6A quarterfinals. Freeman returned a fumble, caught a 28-yard pass from Aquil Robinson, and returned a kickoff 70 yards. Deshawn Wiggins ran for two scores and converted four two-point conversions for the Lancers, who will face Southern next week.
***
In other Public League Class 6A action, Luis Nazario scored two touchdowns on the ground as Lincoln defeated Washington, 20-14. Joel Pagan's 60-yard kickoff return in the third quarter was the difference. The Railsplitters will play Northeast, who received a bye, next week.
***
Quarterback Malik Johnson ended with six total touchdowns as Boys' Latin handled Overbrook, 64-26, in the Public League Class 4A quarterfinals.
***
Penn Wood won its second straight Del-Val League title thanks to a 40-20 triumph over Academy Park. Quarterback Desman Johnson finished with four touchdowns for the Patriots. Both teams entered the game with 8-1 records.
***
Brody McAndrew threw three touchdown passes in the first half as Neshaminy took care of Pennsbury, 35-7. Chris James tacked on two rushing touchdowns in the second half.
***
Edward Saydee had three rushing touchdowns as Penn Charter handled Springside Chestnut Hill, 35-13.
***
Tom Santiago rushed for just under 300 yards and three touchdowns as Archbishop Wood beat Father Judge, 31-14.
***
Colin Hussie recorded two interceptions and forced a fumble as Springfield (Montco) rolled past Thomas Edison, 55-12. Overall, the Spartans' defense forced five turnovers.