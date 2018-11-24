Tom Santiago rushed 40 yards for a touchdown on Archbishop Wood's first play from scrimmage Friday to spark a 38-7 win over Hollidaysburg in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. Santiago ran for two touchdowns, and Cardel Pigford and Leroy Pendleton added rushing scores in the first half as the Vikings jumped out to a 31-0 lead at halftime. Jack Colyar tossed a 51-yard touchdown to Jake Ross in the second half to put the game out of reach.
***
Jose Lopez ran for three touchdowns as Middletown defeated Conwell-Egan in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Lopez gave Middletown a 14-0 lead at the half with touchdown runs of 87 and 46 yards. Conwell-Egan's DaJuan Harris pulled his team back in the game with two touchdown runs in the second half, including an 84-yard score. The Eagles drove down the field with less than two minutes but fumbled on Middletown's 36-yard line to end the game.
***
Tavion Harris scored five touchdowns in Bethlehem Catholic's 58-20 win over Pottsgrove in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals. It was the third season in a row Bethlehem Catholic defeated Pottsgrove in the state playoffs. Jay Sisko tossed a touchdown pass to Ryan Bodolus, and Jimai Springfield had a 99-yard kickoff return to highlight Pottsgrove's day.