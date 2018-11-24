Jose Lopez ran for three touchdowns as Middletown defeated Conwell-Egan in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Lopez gave Middletown a 14-0 lead at the half with touchdown runs of 87 and 46 yards. Conwell-Egan's DaJuan Harris pulled his team back in the game with two touchdown runs in the second half, including an 84-yard score. The Eagles drove down the field with less than two minutes but fumbled on Middletown's 36-yard line to end the game.