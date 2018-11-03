Desman Johnson Jr. accounted for five touchdowns as top seed Penn Wood cruised past Kennett, 40-6, in the first round of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. Kennedy Poles caught two touchdown passes and broke the Delaware County record for career receiving yards. The record was previously held by Sun Valley's Ray Withelder, who finished his career with 2,851 in 1999. Penn Wood entered the game with an 0-3 record in the district playoffs. The Patriots will play Interboro in the quarterfinals after the Buccaneers defeated Upper Merion.