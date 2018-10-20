A third quarter safety proved to shift the momentum for Ridley Friday as the Green Raiders took down Upper Darby, 32-14, for the team's fifth straight win. Holding a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter, Mike McDonnell stuffed Royals' running back Kareem McAdams in the endzone to extend the lead to five. Jack Bakey followed with a touchdown strike to Lamont Sudler and iced the game with a 37-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Elijah Yakpasuo added a 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Green Raiders, who improve to 5-4 on the year.

***

Chasen Wint scored on two 3-yard touchdown runs as the Haverford School defeated Springfield Delco, 20-0. Jake Ruane, who completed his first 11 passes of the game, hit Shane Mosley for a 33-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Justin Burgess came down with two of the Fords' four interceptions in the endzone.

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Jake Ruane, left, of Haverford tries in vain to get away from the grasp of Evan Hrivnak of Garnet Valley during the 1s quarter at Haverford High on Sept. 7, 2018.

***

Joseph Fay scored his third rushing touchdown with a minute left from 1-yard out as Central Bucks West overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to edge Souderton, 28-21. Fay ignited the comeback with his second touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to seven. Garrett Hitchens tied the game with a 9-yard run with more than six minutes remaining for the Bucks.

***

Jake Ross connected with Bill Cook for two touchdown passes and ran for another as Archbishop Wood knocked off La Salle, 31-12. Tom Santiago broke off a 39-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter and posted 194 yards rushing for the Vikings, who scored 17 unanswered in the second half.

LOU RABITO / Staff
Archbishop Wood quarterback Jake Ross passes against St. Joseph’s Prep during the second quarter of a Catholic League Red Division football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at William Tennent. Prep went on to win, 49-14.

***

Luke Sprague found Chris Kirby for a pair of touchdowns through the air as Cardinal O'Hara beat Bonner-Prendergast, 21-6. The first score went for 50 yards. Hunter Whitlock ran in a touchdown from 2 yards in the fourth quarter for good measure.

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Cardinal O’Hara quarterback Luke Sprague warms up before their game against Bishop McDevitt on Sept. 14, 2018.

***

Jake Fisher punched in three short-yardage touchdowns in Strath Haven's 54-26 win over Marple Newtown. Ethan Belville ran for two scores while Zack Hussein each ran for three. The Panthers piled up 244 rushing yards in the first half.

***

Dapree Bryant caught three touchdowns to lead Coatesville past Avon Grove, 42-0. Aaron Young contributed two touchdowns for the Red Raiders, who improve to 9-0 on the season.

CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Aaron Young of Coatesville runs for a touchdown against St. Joseph’s Prep in 1st half action at Downingtown West in a PIAA Class 6A Semifinal on Dec. 1, 2017.

***

Elijah Thomas' 13-yard touchdown run in the third quarter broke a scoreless tie for Washington in a 14-0 triumph over Mastbaum. Tyree Sheard added insurance with a 15-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.

***

Luis Nazario ran and received 1-yard touchdowns as Lincoln cruised past KIPP DuBois, 38-0. Travell Hall returned an interception for a 40-yard touchdown for the Railsplitters.

***

Zach Hamilton rumbled for three rushing touchdowns to lift Downingtown East over Unioville, 47-16. The Cougars recorded two defensive scores thanks to fumble recoveries from Niko Lempke and Weston Menzie.

***

Sean Mullarkey and Taylor Margolis each rushed for two touchdowns in the first half as Radnor rolled past Penncrest, 62-24.

***

Adonis Hunter's 1-yard sneak in the third quarter capped off 19 answered points as Cheltenham came back to beat Upper Moreland, 19-14. Hunter also threw two touchdown passes to Nate Edwards. Golden Bears' Caleb Mead racked up 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

***

Terrence Rodgers opened the second half with the second of his two touchdown runs from 50 yards out as Truman took down Pennridge, 42-20. Enzo Poulson added two short touchdown runs for the Tigers.

***

Ryan Cassidy tossed two touchdowns and Joey Wileczek ran for two scores in West Chester East's 42-20 win over West Chester Henderson. Kyle Cichanowsky and Pierre Marchant chipped in scores on the ground for the Vikings.

***

Lucas Roselli recorded a 1-yard touchdown plunge and a 67-yard kickoff return for a score to carry Upper Dublin past Plymouth Whitemarsh, 31-17. Mason Novak scored on two rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals.

***

Desman Johnson Jr. tossed for 206 yards and five touchdowns in Penn Wood's 42-0 victory over Chichester. Kennedy Poles caught two touchdowns, including a 38-yard grab as the first half expired. Brian Parker Jr. snagged Johnson's first two touchdowns.