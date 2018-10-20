A third quarter safety proved to shift the momentum for Ridley Friday as the Green Raiders took down Upper Darby, 32-14, for the team's fifth straight win. Holding a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter, Mike McDonnell stuffed Royals' running back Kareem McAdams in the endzone to extend the lead to five. Jack Bakey followed with a touchdown strike to Lamont Sudler and iced the game with a 37-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Elijah Yakpasuo added a 27-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Green Raiders, who improve to 5-4 on the year.