With starting quarterback Will Howard sidelined with a hand injury, Ryan Wetzel led No. 9 Downingtown West to a 28-7 victory over No. 4 Downingtown East on Friday night. East came into the game with a perfect record and had won the previous four meetings in the rivalry. Wetzel, usually a tight end and slot receiver, ran for two scores, and Tyriq Lewis ran in two touchdowns to lead West to the upset win.

***

After a Dan Bradley touchdown run, Cole Palis ran in a two-point conversion to give No. 8 Garnet Valley a 29-28 overtime victory over No. 25 Radnor and keep the Jaguars' perfect season alive. Bradley and Colin Robinson both ran in two touchdowns.

***

Trey Blair, center, of Haverford runs for a gain against Liam McMonagle, left, and Dan Bradley, right, of Garnet Valley during the 1st quarter at Haverford High on Sept. 7, 2018.

Trey Blair totaled more than 100 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing to go with a touchdown run and touchdown catch as No. 11 Haverford defeated Strath Haven, 40-20. Haverford quarterback Jake Ruane tossed two touchdown passes, ran in a 59-yard touchdown and became the school's career passing leader.

***

Ricky Ortega tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Dapree Bryant, and added a touchdown run in the first half of No. 2 Coatesville's 56-7 victory over West Chester East.

***

Quarterback Cole Peterlin tossed two touchdowns to Jacob Sturm and added two touchdown runs to guide No. 15 Perkiomen Valley to a 42-21 win over Boyertown. The Vikings added two defensive scores on a 60-yard fumble return by Austin Rowley and a fumble recovery in the end zone by David Stuart.

***

Jay Sisko and Isaiah Taylor ran in touchdowns for No. 16 Pottsgrove as the Falcons stayed unbeaten with a 17-7 win over Upper Merion.

***

Julian White scored two touchdown runs, and Solomon Robinson tossed a touchdown pass to Jon Haynes as No. 6 North Penn defeated Central Bucks West, 20-6, and improved to 8-0.

***

Episcopal Academy’s Marcus McDaniel (10) makes a pass against Southside Chestnut Hill Academy in the third quarter Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Springtide Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marcus McDaniel had three touchdown passes, and DeeWil Barlee ran in two touchdowns in No. 13 Episcopal Academy's 35-26 victory over Springside Chesnut Hill. McDaniel sealed the game on a touchdown pass to Malcolm Folk with less than a minute and a half remaining in the contest.

***

Ryan Engro threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 12 Spring-Ford defeated Owen J. Roberts, 30-7.

***

Zion Bradley scored two touchdowns in No. 21 Academy Park's 35-22 victory over Chester.

***

Javeer Peterson ran in a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Snelling as No. 22 Truman topped Abington, 42-27.

***

Nasim Cooper had two touchdowns, including a 13-yard run late in the fourth quarter, to give Bonner-Prendergast a 21-20 victory over Archbishop Carroll.

***

Tyre Stead had a 73-yard touchdown reception and a 31-yard touchdown run in Avon Grove's 20-7 win over Bishop Shanahan.

***

Hatboro-Horsham quarterback Will Riemenschneider connected with Ivan Colazzo for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the Hatters defeated Cheltenham, 7-6.

***

Nick Madonna and Will Pileggi ran in touchdowns as West Chester Rustin defeated Unionville, 14-0.

***

Jack Bakey ran for four touchdowns in the first half as Ridley defeated Penncrest, 42-20. Elijah Yakpasuo added two rushing scores for Ridley.

***

Sam Forte tossed a touchdown pass to Garrett Cox and ran in two scores himself in Kennett's 37-0 win over West Chester Henderson. Mitch Kosara added a 55-yard punt return touchdown in the win.

***

Christian Patrick ran for two touchdowns as Quakertown held on to beat Plymouth Whitemarsh, 17-14.