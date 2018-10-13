With starting quarterback Will Howard sidelined with a hand injury, Ryan Wetzel led No. 9 Downingtown West to a 28-7 victory over No. 4 Downingtown East on Friday night. East came into the game with a perfect record and had won the previous four meetings in the rivalry. Wetzel, usually a tight end and slot receiver, ran for two scores, and Tyriq Lewis ran in two touchdowns to lead West to the upset win.
***
After a Dan Bradley touchdown run, Cole Palis ran in a two-point conversion to give No. 8 Garnet Valley a 29-28 overtime victory over No. 25 Radnor and keep the Jaguars' perfect season alive. Bradley and Colin Robinson both ran in two touchdowns.
***
Trey Blair totaled more than 100 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing to go with a touchdown run and touchdown catch as No. 11 Haverford defeated Strath Haven, 40-20. Haverford quarterback Jake Ruane tossed two touchdown passes, ran in a 59-yard touchdown and became the school's career passing leader.
***
Ricky Ortega tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Dapree Bryant, and added a touchdown run in the first half of No. 2 Coatesville's 56-7 victory over West Chester East.
***
Quarterback Cole Peterlin tossed two touchdowns to Jacob Sturm and added two touchdown runs to guide No. 15 Perkiomen Valley to a 42-21 win over Boyertown. The Vikings added two defensive scores on a 60-yard fumble return by Austin Rowley and a fumble recovery in the end zone by David Stuart.
***
Jay Sisko and Isaiah Taylor ran in touchdowns for No. 16 Pottsgrove as the Falcons stayed unbeaten with a 17-7 win over Upper Merion.
***
Julian White scored two touchdown runs, and Solomon Robinson tossed a touchdown pass to Jon Haynes as No. 6 North Penn defeated Central Bucks West, 20-6, and improved to 8-0.
***
Marcus McDaniel had three touchdown passes, and DeeWil Barlee ran in two touchdowns in No. 13 Episcopal Academy's 35-26 victory over Springside Chesnut Hill. McDaniel sealed the game on a touchdown pass to Malcolm Folk with less than a minute and a half remaining in the contest.
***
Ryan Engro threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as No. 12 Spring-Ford defeated Owen J. Roberts, 30-7.
***
Zion Bradley scored two touchdowns in No. 21 Academy Park's 35-22 victory over Chester.
***
Javeer Peterson ran in a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Dylan Snelling as No. 22 Truman topped Abington, 42-27.
***
Nasim Cooper had two touchdowns, including a 13-yard run late in the fourth quarter, to give Bonner-Prendergast a 21-20 victory over Archbishop Carroll.
***
Tyre Stead had a 73-yard touchdown reception and a 31-yard touchdown run in Avon Grove's 20-7 win over Bishop Shanahan.
***
Hatboro-Horsham quarterback Will Riemenschneider connected with Ivan Colazzo for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the Hatters defeated Cheltenham, 7-6.
***
Nick Madonna and Will Pileggi ran in touchdowns as West Chester Rustin defeated Unionville, 14-0.
***
Jack Bakey ran for four touchdowns in the first half as Ridley defeated Penncrest, 42-20. Elijah Yakpasuo added two rushing scores for Ridley.
***
Sam Forte tossed a touchdown pass to Garrett Cox and ran in two scores himself in Kennett's 37-0 win over West Chester Henderson. Mitch Kosara added a 55-yard punt return touchdown in the win.
***
Christian Patrick ran for two touchdowns as Quakertown held on to beat Plymouth Whitemarsh, 17-14.