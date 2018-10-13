With starting quarterback Will Howard sidelined with a hand injury, Ryan Wetzel led No. 9 Downingtown West to a 28-7 victory over No. 4 Downingtown East on Friday night. East came into the game with a perfect record and had won the previous four meetings in the rivalry. Wetzel, usually a tight end and slot receiver, ran for two scores, and Tyriq Lewis ran in two touchdowns to lead West to the upset win.