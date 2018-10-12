Sean Touey recorded two goals Thursday as the Abington boys' soccer team clinched the Suburban One American regular season title with a 4-0 victory over Wissahickon. The Ghosts finished with a 15-1 record, avenging their 6-0 loss to the Trojans back on September 17.
***
Cillian Gilsenin scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Bonner-Prendergast clinched a playoff berth in the Philadelphia Catholic League with a 2-1 triumph over Bishop McDevitt. Facing a 1-0 deficit at halftime, Friars' Andrew Markopolous delivered the equalizer with 13 minutes left in regulation.
***
Bailey Moyer recorded two goals in the second half as Central Bucks West edged North Penn, 4-3. Colin Burn and Jack Galt also added goals in the second half for the Bucks, who faced a 2-0 halftime deficit. Dylan Smith made six saves for the victors.
***
Sandesh Tamang scored two goals as Furness edged Science Leadership, 3-2. Jose Gamez added a goal for the Falcons.
***
Mastery South shut out Lincoln, 2-0, thanks to a goal apiece from Chris Mondragon and Pah Shi Shi.
Girls' Soccer
Camryn Lexow registered a hat trick as Abington clinched the Suburban One American regular season crown with a 5-0 win over Wissahickon. Casey Touey and Elizabeth Tracey each chipped in a goal while Olivia Oliphant recorded her fourth straight shutout in net. The Ghosts finished the year 13-1 overall and 12-0 in league play.
***
Ella Curry, Kelli Dombroski, and Hope Hanegin all scored as Spring-Ford topped Perkiomen Valley, 3-0.
***
Julie Cherneskie and Delaney Didier posted a goal apiece as Pope John Paul II defeated Upper Merion, 2-0.
Field Hockey
Gabby Herschell collected all four goals in the second half to power Phoenixville to a 6-2 victory over Pottsgrove. Aubrie Breisblatt and Ameerah Green contributed a goal in the second half for the Phantoms.
***
Emma Kate scored on a penalty stroke in overtime as Upper Dublin upended Wissahickon, 3-2. Lydia Casey and Jenn McCarry each added a goal for the Cardinals.