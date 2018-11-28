Carmen Williams scored 16 points and finished with seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals on Tuesday as Penn Charter topped Friends' Central, 48-39, in girls' basketball.
Katelin Hnatkowsky scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Kaitlyn Carter had six points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Madison Smith and Raanee Smith led the way for Friends' Central with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Alex Capitano led Episcopal Academy with 19 points in a 61-40 win over Abington Friends. Matt Dade added 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Colin Chambers scored nine points. Taalib Holloman scored 15 points and Jihaad Mapp scored 13 points for Abington Friends.
Penn Charter defeated Germantown Friends, 69-23, behind Ryan Holmes' 20 points. Dylan Topaz scored 10 points, and Brendan Thomas had seven points. Matt Johnson led Germantown Friends with 19 points.