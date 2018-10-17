The Friends' Central girls' cross country team came in first place Tuesday to win the Friends School League Championships at Westtown for the fourth straight year with 33 points, edging Germantown Friends by a point. Rebecca Wusinich, from Friends' Central, came in first place at 18 minutes, 32 seconds. Teammate Micah Trusty clocked in at 18:49.48 for second place. Germantown Friends' top finisher, Annika Marcelis, came in third place at 19:03.48.