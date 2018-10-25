Nkosi Graham scored three goals Wednesday to set the single-season scoring record for the Holy Ghost Prep boys' soccer team as the top-seeded Firebirds topped Bishop Shanahan, 5-1, in the District 1 Class 3A quarterfinals. Graham has 29 goals on the season, passing Matt Rasso's mark of 27 set in 1997. Stefen Melekos and Tyler Weimert each added a goal for the victors, who will host Phoenixville in Monday's semifinals.