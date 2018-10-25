Nkosi Graham scored three goals Wednesday to set the single-season scoring record for the Holy Ghost Prep boys' soccer team as the top-seeded Firebirds topped Bishop Shanahan, 5-1, in the District 1 Class 3A quarterfinals. Graham has 29 goals on the season, passing Matt Rasso's mark of 27 set in 1997. Stefen Melekos and Tyler Weimert each added a goal for the victors, who will host Phoenixville in Monday's semifinals.
In other 3A action, Jake Perrillo scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime as Phoenixville knocked off Lower Moreland, 2-1. The Phantoms will travel to Holy Ghost Prep on Monday.
***
Scoreless after regulation and two overtime periods, Archbishop Wood defeated La Salle 4-1 in a shootout, to advance to the Catholic League title game. Bob Hennessey, Joe Trodden, Dakota Taylor, and Christian Petro all found the net for the Vikings while Connor Ford made two saves in the shootout.
In the other semifinal, Eric Williams, Kevin Davis, and Mark Iannacone had a goal apiece as Roman Catholic downed St. Joseph's Prep, 3-0.
Archbishop Wood and Roman Catholic will play in Sunday's title game at 4 p.m. at Northeast.
***
Chakra Wade scored two goals as Academy of New Church blanked Abington Friends, 2-0, in the Quaker Cup semifinals.
In the other semifinal, George School defeated Friends Select, 5-1 behind a pair of goals from Charles Yeboah.
Academy of New Church and Friends Select will play for the Quaker Cup title on Friday.
Field Hockey
Angela Davis' goal broke a scoreless tie with more than four minutes remaining in the game to send Northeast to the Public League title game with a 2-0 triumph over Washington. Jazlyn Santos added an insurance goal for the Vikings, who will play the Franklin Towne Charter in Tuesday's championship.
***
Courtney Kenah recorded a hat trick lead Souderton over Neshaminy, 5-2, in the District 1 Class 3A second round. The Indians will travel to Central Bucks East for Friday's quarterfinals.
In other 3A action, Anna Shirley's second-half goal assisted from Casey Reilly lifted Central Bucks South over Plymouth Whitemarsh, 1-0. The Titans will take on Owen J. Roberts on Friday.
Jenna Kirby notched two goals to carry Owen J. Roberts past Spring-Ford, 2-0. The Wildcats will play Central Bucks South on Friday.
Girls' Soccer
Erin Charles and Nicolette Colon each netted a goal as Franklin Towne Charter upended Masterman, 2-1, in double overtime to advance to the Public League title game. Megan Ware made five saves for the Coyotes, who will play Central on Saturday.
***
Delaney Gayton, Sophia Mahoney, and Shannen Remolde all scored as St. Basil Academy defeated Springfield Monto, 3-1, in the District 1 Class 2A semifinals. The Panthers will travel to New Hope-Solebury, who had a bye, on Tuesday.
***
Alexa Murphy registered two goals to lift MaST Charter over Phil-Mont Christian, 4-3, in the District 1 Class 1A semifinals. Mackenzie Murphy contributed a goal and two assists for the Panthers, who meet Dock Mennonite for the title on November 1.
Girls' Tennis
North Penn's Neha Velaga beat Council Rock North's Amelia Honer after Honer retired in the second set to claim the District 1 Class 3A singles title.
Harriton's Sophia Sassoli and Saige Roshkoff defeated Methacton's Dina Nouaime and Tina Prince 6-0, 6-0 to win the District 1 Class 3A doubles title. The Rams' duo dropped just two games in four matches.
Boys' Golf
Unionville shot 21-over par and finished five strokes behind Central Catholic to claim second place in the PIAA Class 3A championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Pa. Indians' Connor Bennink finished tied for sixth overall shooting a 7-over par in two rounds.