The Devon Prep golf team is heading to states for the first time in school history. Ryan McCabe led the way with a 76 as the Tide finished first with an overall score of 343 in a sub-regional match. Devon Prep, which won the District 12 title earlier in the week, edged out Pope John Paul II (358) and Moravian Academy (365) at Applecross Country Club.
Sheikh Sirleaf finished off a feed from Mel Haynes with over two minutes remaining to propel Upper Darby to a 3-2 win over Ridley.
***
James Hobbs-Pifer found the back of the net in overtime as Germantown Friends defeated Shipley, 1-0. Eli Kushner earned his sixth shutout of the season.
***
Episcopal Academy took down Springside Chestnut Hill, 1-0, thanks to Harrison Malone's first-half goal. Trevor Manion made seven saves for the Churchmen.
***
Devon Smith had two goals in New Hope-Solebury's 3-2 triumph over Academy of the New Church.
***
Brandon Richardson scored in overtime to lift Science Leadership (Beeber) past Boys' Latin, 2-1.
Campbell Power's second-half goal gave Souderton a 1-0 win over Boyertown. Taylor Yoder found some space on the right wing and slipped the ball inside to Power just outside Boyertown's 18-yard box. Power created just enough space to unleash a shot into the bottom far corner of the net.
***
Olivia Gentile and Chloe Grabowski each scored a pair of goals in Conwell-Egan's 6-1 triumph over St. Hubert.
***
Goalkeeper Natalie Neumann recorded her sixth shutout as Westtown blanked George School, 1-0. Sara Oswald scored the lone goal.
***
Izzy MacFarlane netted two goals as Friends' Central outlasted Germantown Friends, 2-1, in double overtime.
***
Damaris Gimenez and Ricshawn Walker had three goals apiece in Constitution's 10-2 victory over Freire Charter.
***
Angelis Hernandez-Rodriguez notched a hat trick as Lincoln cruised past Dobbins, 8-2. Nayeli Quispe-Lijan and Karla Diaz each added two goals.
Sophie Towne had two goals as Germantown Academy beat Episcopal Academy, 3-1. Olivia McMichael made 14 saves in net.
***
George School held off Westtown, 5-1, behind a pair of Annie Borovskiy goals. The Cougars improved to 5-0 in Friends Schools League action.
***
Ashley Sessa recorded four goals in Spring-Ford's 7-3 win over West Chester Henderson. Mackenna Maloney finished with three goals.
Chloe Abramowitz and Nina Dzidic of Merion Mercy took first place in the AACA District 1 Doubles Qualifying Tournament. The duo will play in the next level of the District 1 Tournament next Friday at Legacy Tennis Center.
***
Madolin Mast and Minh Nguyen of Central won the Public League Class 3A Doubles Tournament. The duo beat Washington's Sabrina Murodova and Manar Elayyan, 8-0, in the final. They will compete in the District 12 championship on Oct. 24 against the Catholic League winner.