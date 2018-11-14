Maddie Rehak scored a goal in regulation and delivered the game-winner in a shootout Tuesday as the Episcopal Academy field hockey team edged Germantown Academy, 4-3, to win the PAISAA title. The Churchwomen won the shootout, 2-1, thanks to Rehak and Gianna Pantaleo, who scored the first goal. Caroline Kelly made four saves in the shootout to preserve the win while Macy Szukics contributed two goals in regulation for the victors.
Boys' Soccer
Bobby Hydrisko recorded a goal and an assist as Radnor blanked Seneca Valley, 3-0, to advance to the PIAA Class 4A title game. Ben Engstrom and Bennett Mueller added goals for the Raiders, who will play Wilson in Saturday's final at Hershey Park Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
In the other semifinal, Unionville fell to Wilson Area, 4-0, after the Warriors scored four goals in the second half. Tyler Dell led the victors with a pair of goals.
***
Nick Palermo scored two goals in the second half to help Strath Haven overcome a two-goal halftime deficit to beat Archbishop Wood, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals. Nate Perrins scored the go-ahead goal for the Panthers with 21 minutes remaining. Strath Haven will play the winner of West Allegheny and Franklin Regional in Friday's title game at Hershey Park Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Katie Sullivan scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to send Villa Joseph Marie to the PIAA Class 3A title game with a 2-1 triumph over Mechanicsburg. The Jems will meet Blue Mountain at Hershey Park Stadium on Friday at 4 p.m.