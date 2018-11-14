Maddie Rehak scored a goal in regulation and delivered the game-winner in a shootout Tuesday as the Episcopal Academy field hockey team edged Germantown Academy, 4-3, to win the PAISAA title. The Churchwomen won the shootout, 2-1, thanks to Rehak and Gianna Pantaleo, who scored the first goal. Caroline Kelly made four saves in the shootout to preserve the win while Macy Szukics contributed two goals in regulation for the victors.