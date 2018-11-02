James Hobbs-Pifer assisted on Nolan Grady's first-half goal as the Germantown Friends boys' soccer team won its first Friends Schools League championship since 2007 with a 1-0 win over Westtown on Thursday. Jacob Sternberg-Sher and Elliot Barr did an outstanding job of shutting down a potent Westtown offense. Goalkeeper Eli Kushner recorded his ninth shutout for the Tigers.
Germantown Friends will face Malvern Prep on Saturday in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament.
***
Nate Perrins scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Strath Haven defeated Holy Ghost Prep, 3-2, in the District 1 Class 3A final. Nkosi Graham scored two goals in defeat.
***
Nick Bello notched three goals to reach 60 for his career as Devon Prep handled Masterman, 8-2, in the District 12 Class 1A final.
Lauren Moatemri scored off a free kick in the final seconds to give Dock Mennonite a 2-1 decision over MaST Charter in the District 1 Class 1A championship game.
***
Natalie Neumann continued her strong season in net as Westtown won its second consecutive Friends Schools League championship with a 1-0 win over Shipley. Amaya Douglas scored in the first half for the Moose, who will play Germantown Friends on Friday in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament.
***
Maya McDermott and Lizzie Stokes scored as Springside Chestnut Hill beat Hill School, 2-0, in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament.
New Hope-Solebury defeated Sacred Heart, 2-0, in the District 1 Class 1A title game. Sara Hayden and Mackenzie Meyers scored for the Lions, who beat Lower Moreland and Dock Mennonite to reach the final.
***
In the Friends Schools League final, Elizabeth Paterno found the back of the net with over two minutes remaining to give Academy of the New Church a 1-0 victory over George School. Caelyn Henderson inserted the ball off of a penalty corner to Emma Reuter, who found Paterno for the game-winner. The Lions have won six of the last seven league titles.
***
Macy Szukics and Jackie Miller had two goals apiece in Episcopal Academy's 6-0 rout of Springside Chestnut Hill in the first round of the PAISSA Tournament.
Notre Dame won an unprecedented sixth consecutive PAISAA title with a 3-0 victory over Agnes Irwin. Maddie Donaphon's 18 digs in combination with Riley Shaak and Lexi Shreiner's combined 37 kills propelled the Irish.