James Hobbs-Pifer assisted on Nolan Grady's first-half goal as the Germantown Friends boys' soccer team won its first Friends Schools League championship since 2007 with a 1-0 win over Westtown on Thursday. Jacob Sternberg-Sher and Elliot Barr did an outstanding job of shutting down a potent Westtown offense. Goalkeeper Eli Kushner recorded his ninth shutout for the Tigers.

Germantown Friends will face Malvern Prep on Saturday in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament.

Related stories

***

Nate Perrins scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Strath Haven defeated Holy Ghost Prep, 3-2, in the District 1 Class 3A final. Nkosi Graham scored two goals in defeat.

***

Nick Bello notched three goals to reach 60 for his career as Devon Prep handled Masterman, 8-2, in the District 12 Class 1A final.

Girls’ Soccer

Lauren Moatemri scored off a free kick in the final seconds to give Dock Mennonite a 2-1 decision over MaST Charter in the District 1 Class 1A championship game.

***

Natalie Neumann continued her strong season in net as Westtown won its second consecutive Friends Schools League championship with a 1-0 win over Shipley. Amaya Douglas scored in the first half for the Moose, who will play Germantown Friends on Friday in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament.

***

Maya McDermott and Lizzie Stokes scored as Springside Chestnut Hill beat Hill School, 2-0, in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament.

Field Hockey

New Hope-Solebury defeated Sacred Heart, 2-0, in the District 1 Class 1A title game. Sara Hayden and Mackenzie Meyers scored for the Lions, who beat Lower Moreland and Dock Mennonite to reach the final.

***

In the Friends Schools League final, Elizabeth Paterno found the back of the net with over two minutes remaining to give Academy of the New Church a 1-0 victory over George School. Caelyn Henderson inserted the ball off of a penalty corner to Emma Reuter, who found Paterno for the game-winner. The Lions have won six of the last seven league titles.

***

Macy Szukics and Jackie Miller had two goals apiece in Episcopal Academy's 6-0 rout of Springside Chestnut Hill in the first round of the PAISSA Tournament.

Girls’ Volleyball

Notre Dame won an unprecedented sixth consecutive PAISAA title with a 3-0 victory over Agnes Irwin. Maddie Donaphon's 18 digs in combination with Riley Shaak and Lexi Shreiner's combined 37 kills propelled the Irish.