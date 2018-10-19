The Central girls' tennis team won the District 12 Class 3A championship with a 5-0 decision over Cardinal O'Hara on Thursday. Maddie Mast outlasted Anna Marie Degnan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8, at No. 1 singles. Minh Nguyen and Kate Hamilton also won their respictive singles matches for the Lancers. It was the fifth consecutive district title for Central. This year's senior class for the Lancers went all four years without being defeated in District 12 competition.
In the District 12 Class 2A final, Lansdale Catholic took down Masterman, 3-2.
***
Sophia Sassoli, Saige Roshkoff, and Nina Hoog dominated in singles play as Harriton won the District 1 Class 3A title with a 5-0 victory over Conestoga.
In the third-place game, West Chester Henderson beat Unionville, 3-1.
Andrea Ngjela's header in the first half gave Masterman a 1-0 win over Furness in the first round of the Public League playoffs.
***
Washington needed penalty kicks to get past Palumbo. The game was scoreless following regulation and two overtime periods.
***
In other first-round action, Lou Lare netted two goals in Philadelphia Academy Charter's 3-0 triumph over West Philadelphia. Colby Owens also scored.
***
Brian Love's header in the second half sent Perkiomen Valley past Spring-Ford, 2-1, in the Pioneer Athletic Conference title game. The Vikings claimed their first league title in the Final Four era and fourth PAC championship overall (1987, 1997, 2001, 2018).
***
Justin DiBona and Henry Gjergo scored in Marple Newtown's 2-1 victory over Pope John Paul II.
***
Brock Reber scored in overtime as Perkiomen School beat Renaissance Academy, 2-1. Zach Kratz was credited with the assist on Reber's game-winner.
Bailey Hunt scored the lone goal as Owen J. Roberts repeated as Pioneer Athletic Conference champions with a 1-0 triumph over Spring-Ford.
***
Taylor Connelly had two goals as Lansdale Catholic held off Cardinal O'Hara, 3-1, in the Catholic League quarterfinals.
Jenna Kirby, Julia Lamb, and Olivia Leclaire scored as Owen J. Roberts won the PAC championship with a 3-0 win over Perkiomen Valley. It was the sixth straight PAC title game appearance for the Wildcats.
***
Julianna Kratz and Ellie Maransky had three goals apiece as Mount St. Joseph rolled past Unionville, 8-1. Kratz reached 100 points for her career.
***
Hadley Evans recorded a hat trick in Agnes Irwin's 6-0 rout of Penn Charter. Marissa White added two goals.
***
Dock Mennonite defeated Plumstead Christian, 1-0. In overtime, Kylie Godshall scored off a tip in the circle following a shot from Macy Balmer.
Masterman won the boys' and girls' Philadelphia Public League Championships at Belmont Plateau.
On the boys' side, Masterman finished with 51 points to beat out Engineering & Science (57) and Central (61). Saabi Ali, Yasin-Spann of Overbrook won the individual crown with a time of 17:24.5.
The Masterman girls won with an overall score of 24 points. Miracle Price of Saul won the race in a time of 20:51.0.