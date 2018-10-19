The Central girls' tennis team won the District 12 Class 3A championship with a 5-0 decision over Cardinal O'Hara on Thursday. Maddie Mast outlasted Anna Marie Degnan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8, at No. 1 singles. Minh Nguyen and Kate Hamilton also won their respictive singles matches for the Lancers. It was the fifth consecutive district title for Central. This year's senior class for the Lancers went all four years without being defeated in District 12 competition.