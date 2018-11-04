North Penn's Neha Velaga won the PIAA Class 3A girls' tennis championship on Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.
Velaga defeated George Washington's Eliza Askarova (6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in the semifinals and North Allegheny's Ashley Huang (4-6, 6-2, 6-4) in the final.
Askarova, who finished third, was last year's state runner-up, and Huang was last year's state champion.
***
New Hope's Nikole Lisovyy captured the Class 2A title with victories over South Williamsport's Olivia Dorner (6-3, 7-6) in the semifinals and Bethlehem Catholic's Brenna Magliochetti (6-3, 7-5) in the final.
***
Harriton's doubles pair of Sophia Sassoli and Saige Roshkoff won the Class 3A doubles championship. In a rematch of the District 1 championship, Sassoli and Roshkoff defeated Methacton's Dina Nouaime and Tina Prince in the final.
Jenkintown's Jack Miller won the boys' Class A championship with a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds. Jenkintown also won the team championship.
West Chester Henderson's Jenna Mulhern won the girls' Class 3A title with a time of 18:42. West Chester East's Allyson Clarke finished third.
Nia Scott's overtime goal gave Conestoga a 2-1 victory in the District 1 Class 4A soccer championship on Saturday. Reese Henderson passed to Scott near the 18-yard box before she dribbled by a defender and scored.
Scott scored both of Conestoga's goals in the game, and Henderson assisted on both scores. Goalkeeper Sarah Nsele made eight saves.
Jimi Leder scored a goal and assisted on another score as Central Bucks West defeated Abington, 2-1, for the District 1 Class 4A championship. Alan Zlotin headed in Leder's free kick for the game winning goal with 15 minutes left. Colin Burn had an assist and goalkeeper Dylan Smith made nine saves.
***
Sam Beckett scored twice, and Zach Barrett and Euan Forrest added goals as the Hill School defeated Lawrenceville, 4-2.
Meghan Dillon scored twice as Villa Maria captured its second straight District 1 Class 2A title with a 5-1 win over Merion Mercy. Margie Carden, Adele Iacobucci, and Annie Shaw added goals.
***
Natalie Feurtsch and Olivia Leclaire scored in Owen J. Roberts 2-0 win over Perkiomen Valley in the District 1 Class 3A championship.
***
Maeve Riehman had a hat trick, and Alex Almonte scored twice as Archbishop Carroll defeated Franklin Towne Charter, 11-0, in the District 12 Class 2A final. Carly Bateman, Carleigh Connors, Karli Dougherty, Katie LaBella, Hailey Nord, and Grace O'Neill also scored.
***
The Hill School captured the Mid-Atlantic Prep League championship with a 2-0 win over Lawrenceville. Alex Conway and Taylor Duffany scored on assists by Logan Clouser.
Patrick Garwo ran for three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score in Conwell-Egan's 54-12 win in the District 1/12 Class 3A semifinals. Alex Goldsby ran for a touchdown and threw for a score. Branden Walker returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown.
***
Shakur Custis' 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was the only score in Bartram's 6-0 victory over Ben Franklin in the Public League Class 4A semifinals. Bartram's Nasir Savage intercepted a pass in the end zone with 5:32 left in the game to help seal the win.
***
Aaron Angelos tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Brian Richardson late in the fourth quarter as Springside Chestnut Hill topped the Haverford School, 27-24. Angelos also caught a a touchdown pass.
***
Lonnie Rice ran in two touchdowns as Bishop McDevitt topped Schuylkill Haven, 27-19, in the District 1/11 Class 2A semifinals.