Aaron Young recorded three rushing touchdowns as Coatesville advances to the PIAA Class 6A title game with a 35-7 win over Garnet Valley. The Michigan State recruit scored the first two touchdowns of the game with runs of 14 and 70 yards yard, and his third came from 43 yards out. Ricky Ortega added two touchdowns, including a 57-yard rushing touchdown, while Dupree Bryant returned an interception 91 yards for a score. The Red Raiders will play North Penn for the District 1 title next Friday, where the winner will be placed into the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.