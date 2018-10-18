Perkiomen Valley vs. Spring-Ford has become one of the area's most intense and heated rivalries in recent years.
It continues when the Vikings clash with the host Rams at 7 p.m. Friday before an expected overflow crowd at Coach McNelly Stadium in Royersford.
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division crown is on the line, with the victor taking on the Frontier Division titlist, likely Pottsgrove, for the league championship next week.
Perkiomen Valley defeated Spring-Ford, 28-7, in Week 7 last year and went on to win the Liberty Division. Rob Heist's squad topped Pottsgrove, 43-26, in the league final.
The Vikings (6-2 , 4-0 conference) have won six straight games since opening the season with back-to-back losses against Downingtown West and Downingtown East.
The Rams (7-1, 4-0) have won five straight since a 33-27 overtime nonleague loss to Berks County's Wilson, of District 3, on Sept. 7.
"Our defense has been really consistent," Spring-Ford coach Chad Brubaker said. "That's played a big part in our success so far."
Perkiomen Valley's offense is ignited by dual-threat quarterback Cole Peterlin, tailback Jon Moccia, fullback Jacob Sturm, and receivers Isaiah Domine, Austin Rowley, and Mike Dougherty.
Peterlin, who has been nursing a high ankle sprain, has hit on 89 of 163 throws for 1,331 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has rushed 90 times for 359 yards and five scores.
Spring-Ford counters with QB Ryan Engro, running backs Stephen Brill and Andrew Yoon, and receivers Dante Bonanni, Noah Baker, Nick Teets, and Blaize Scarcelle.
Engro has connected on 105 of 189 passes for 1,688 yards and 22 TDs, with only two interceptions. Bonanni has 31 receptions for 442 yards and seven scores.
Of Engro, Heist said, "He seems to be progressing nicely, especially when it comes to making reads."
With a 3-5-3 scheme on defense, the Vikings have strong playmakers in tackles Brett Kuiken and Jake Sterling, outside linebackers Zach Lomonaco and Malik Smith II, and backs Rowley (five interceptions) and Domine.
The Rams' 4-3 defense is headed by end Nate Orkfritz-Robinson, tackle Walter Molishus, linebackers Nick Delromano and James Albert, and safeties Brill and Alex Koretke.
"No matter what, it's going to be a great game," Brubaker said.