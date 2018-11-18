Before the Souderton girls' soccer team played against Pennridge in the PIAA Class 4A Final, coach Lindsy Jones delivered a message to her squad in the locker room.
"It's time," Jones told her players. "Today is the day to do it."
Sure enough, Jones was right.
Averie Doughty's overtime goal led the Indians past Pennridge, 1-0, to capture the state championship and beat the Rams for the first time since 2015 on Saturday. The victory snapped a seven-game streak that either resulted in a loss or tie against Pennridge.
"That made the win mean even more honestly," Jones said. "Pennridge is such a strong team, such a good team. I'm always amazed at the way they play, so it meant that much more to beat them."
Doughty's goal was her fifth in the last three games.
Jones said her defense and goalkeeper, Lindsey Pazdziorko, who recorded 12 saves, stepped up against Pennridge's offense. The Rams scored three goals or more eight times this season.
"[Pazdziorko] came out and had very good timing and that was huge for us," Jones said. "She's not afraid to challenge players and come out, she's an aggressive goalkeeper."
Kyle McCord tossed four touchdown passes as St. Joe's Prep beat Northeast, 49-14, to win the District 12 Class 6A final. McCord tied the school record for touchdowns in a single season in the win. The Hawks will face Freedom next week in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.
***
Patrick Garwo, who leads Southeastern Pennsylvania in rushing yards, scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Conwell-Egan past North Schuylkill, 28-14, in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament. The Eagles will take on Middletown in the quarterfinals next week.
***
West Chester Rustin edged Pennwood, 10-8, in the semifinals of the District 1 Class 5A playoffs. Tommy Powers drilled a 32-yard field goal to give the Golden Knights the lead late in the fourth quarter. Will Pileggi connected with Sean Hopkins for a touchdown. West Chester Rustin will face Upper Dublin in the finals next week.
***
Archbishop Wood rolled past Simon Gratz, 57-6, to win the District 12 Class 5A Final. Dwayne Yost Jr. and Jack Coylar tossed two touchdown passes apiece. Jake Ross, Jalen Cobb, Eric Defeo and Chris Blackstone hauled touchdown receptions. Max Keller, Rodneil Passapera and Blackstone added rushing scores. Brad Otto returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown.
***
Zaire Hart-Hawkins and Seth Degree hooked up twice through the air as West Catholic defeated Dunmore, 21-3, in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.
Jacir Savoy added one touchdown. The Burrs will play the winner of Ligonier Valley and Richland next week in the quarterfinals.
Radnor lost to Wilson Area, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 4A championship.