The PIAA District 1 football playoff seedings were determined in a committee meeting Sunday morning at North Penn and will become official at noon Monday.

North Penn (10-0), Coatesville (10-0), Garnet Valley (10-0), and Downingtown West (9-1) are the top four seeds in the 16-team Class 6A tournament.

No. 1 seed North Penn will take on No. 16 Ridley, which is riding a six-game winning streak. The Green Raiders gained the final spot with Friday night's 31-28 win over Central League rival Haverford High.

Quarterback Ricky Ortega, left, and running back Aaron Young helped Coatesville win last year's district title.
Bradley C Bower/For the Inquirer
Quarterback Ricky Ortega, left, and running back Aaron Young helped Coatesville win last year’s district title.

Defending district champion and No. 2 Coatesville, which has outscored its foes by 472-102, opens against No. 15 Central Bucks East. C.B. East downed Suburban One League Continental Conference foe Pennridge, 24-20, in a must-win contest on Saturday afternoon.

No. 3 Garnet Valley, last year's district runner-up, begins against 2014 titlist Pennsbury. Garnet Valley's offense is sparked by running back Colin Robinson and quarterback Cole Palis.

No. 4 Downingtown West, whose only loss came against Ches-Mont Division rival Coatesville, starts vs. No. 13 Upper Darby. The Whippets and Royals have solid ballcarriers in Tyriq Lewis and Kareem McAdams, respectively.

One of the more intriguing first-round matchups is No. 10 Downingtown East (8-2) vs. No. 7 Spring-Ford (7-2).

Quarterback Luke Davis (12) and No. 10 seed Downingtown East visit No. 7 Spring-Ford in the first round of the district playoffs.
MICHELE MAZZA
Quarterback Luke Davis (12) and No. 10 seed Downingtown East visit No. 7 Spring-Ford in the first round of the district playoffs.

Downingtown East is led on offense by quarterback Luke Davis and running backs Garvey Jonassaint and Zach Hamilton. Spring-Ford counters with quarterback Ryan Engro, running back Stephen Brill, and receiver Dante Bonanni.

In the 16-team Class 5A playoffs, the top four seeds are Del-Val League champ Penn Wood (9-1), Upper Dublin (8-1), Radnor (8-2), and Academy Park (8-2).

Penn Wood players, from left to right, Kennedy Poles, Desman Johnson Jr., and Edmund Dennis.
Courtesy of Penn Wood
Penn Wood players, from left to right, Kennedy Poles, Desman Johnson Jr., and Edmund Dennis.

Penn Wood has talented playmakers in quarterback Desman Johnson Jr., halfbacks Elijah Gleplay and Michael Dargan, and receivers Kennedy Poles and Edmund Dennis.

Defending district titlist No. 11 Unionville (4-6) has a rematch with No. 6 Springfield-Delco (7-3). Unionville topped Springfield, 35-25, in last year's final.

Here is the tentative schedule for next weekend's playoffs:

District 1 Class 6A

FIRST ROUND

FRIDAY

No. 16 seed Ridley at No. 1 North Penn, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Haverford High at No. 8 Neshaminy, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Upper Darby at No. 4. Downingtown West, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Council Rock South at No. 5 Harry S Truman, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Central Bucks East at No. 2 Coatesville, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Downingtown East at No. 7 Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Pennsbury at No. 3 Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Quakertown at No. 6 Perkiomen Valley, 7 p.m.

District 1 Class 5A

FIRST ROUND

FRIDAY

No. 16 Kennett at No. 1 Penn Wood, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Interboro at No. 8 Upper Merion, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Strath Haven at No. 4 Academy Park, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Oxford at No. 5 West Chester Rustin, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Phoenixville at No. 2 Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.

No. 10 West Chester East at No. 7 Cheltenham, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Marple Newtown at No. 3 Radnor, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Unionville at No. 6 Springfield-Delco, 7 p.m.

District 1 Class 4A

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY

No. 4 Bishop Shanahan at No. 1 Pottsgrove, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Springfield-Montco at No. 2 Pottstown, 7 p.m.

District 1-12 Class 3A

SUBREGIONAL SEMIFINALS

SATURDAY

No. 4 School of the Future vs. No. 1 Conwell-Egan, at Truman, 6 p.m.

No. 3 New Hope-Solebury vs No. 2 Pope John Paul II, at Conshohocken A Field, 7 p.m.

District 11-12 Class 2A

SUBREGIONAL SEMIFINALS

SATURDAY

No. 4 Mahanoy Area vs. No. 1 West Catholic, at South Philly Super Site, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Schuylkill Haven vs. No. 2 Bishop McDevitt, at Northeast, noon.

District 1-2 Class A

SUBREGIONAL SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY

Old Forge at Lackawanna Trail, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Bristol at Jenkintown, 1 p.m.

Catholic League Class 6A

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY

No. 4 Roman Catholic vs. No. 1 St. Joseph's Prep, at Widener, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Father Judge vs. No. 2 La Salle, at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7 p.m.

Catholic League Class 4A

SEMIFINAL

FRIDAY

No. 3 Bonner-Prendergast vs. No. 2 Archbishop Carroll, at Cardinal O'Hara, 7 p.m.

Public League Class 6A

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY

Southern at Central, 3 p.m.

Lincoln at Northeast, 6:30 pm.

Public League Class 5 A

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY

Martin Luther King at Frankford, 3 p.m

Mastery North at Simon Gratz, 6:30 p.m.

Public League Class 4A

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY

Boys' Latin at Imhotep Charter, Northwest Philly Super Site, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Ben Franklin vs. Bartram, at South Philly Super Site, 1 p.m.