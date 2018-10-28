The PIAA District 1 football playoff seedings were determined in a committee meeting Sunday morning at North Penn and will become official at noon Monday.
North Penn (10-0), Coatesville (10-0), Garnet Valley (10-0), and Downingtown West (9-1) are the top four seeds in the 16-team Class 6A tournament.
No. 1 seed North Penn will take on No. 16 Ridley, which is riding a six-game winning streak. The Green Raiders gained the final spot with Friday night's 31-28 win over Central League rival Haverford High.
Defending district champion and No. 2 Coatesville, which has outscored its foes by 472-102, opens against No. 15 Central Bucks East. C.B. East downed Suburban One League Continental Conference foe Pennridge, 24-20, in a must-win contest on Saturday afternoon.
No. 3 Garnet Valley, last year's district runner-up, begins against 2014 titlist Pennsbury. Garnet Valley's offense is sparked by running back Colin Robinson and quarterback Cole Palis.
No. 4 Downingtown West, whose only loss came against Ches-Mont Division rival Coatesville, starts vs. No. 13 Upper Darby. The Whippets and Royals have solid ballcarriers in Tyriq Lewis and Kareem McAdams, respectively.
One of the more intriguing first-round matchups is No. 10 Downingtown East (8-2) vs. No. 7 Spring-Ford (7-2).
Downingtown East is led on offense by quarterback Luke Davis and running backs Garvey Jonassaint and Zach Hamilton. Spring-Ford counters with quarterback Ryan Engro, running back Stephen Brill, and receiver Dante Bonanni.
In the 16-team Class 5A playoffs, the top four seeds are Del-Val League champ Penn Wood (9-1), Upper Dublin (8-1), Radnor (8-2), and Academy Park (8-2).
Penn Wood has talented playmakers in quarterback Desman Johnson Jr., halfbacks Elijah Gleplay and Michael Dargan, and receivers Kennedy Poles and Edmund Dennis.
Defending district titlist No. 11 Unionville (4-6) has a rematch with No. 6 Springfield-Delco (7-3). Unionville topped Springfield, 35-25, in last year's final.
Here is the tentative schedule for next weekend's playoffs:
FIRST ROUND
FRIDAY
No. 16 seed Ridley at No. 1 North Penn, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Haverford High at No. 8 Neshaminy, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Upper Darby at No. 4. Downingtown West, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Council Rock South at No. 5 Harry S Truman, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Central Bucks East at No. 2 Coatesville, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Downingtown East at No. 7 Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Pennsbury at No. 3 Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Quakertown at No. 6 Perkiomen Valley, 7 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
FRIDAY
No. 16 Kennett at No. 1 Penn Wood, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Interboro at No. 8 Upper Merion, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Strath Haven at No. 4 Academy Park, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Oxford at No. 5 West Chester Rustin, 7 p.m.
No. 15 Phoenixville at No. 2 Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.
No. 10 West Chester East at No. 7 Cheltenham, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Marple Newtown at No. 3 Radnor, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Unionville at No. 6 Springfield-Delco, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY
No. 4 Bishop Shanahan at No. 1 Pottsgrove, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Springfield-Montco at No. 2 Pottstown, 7 p.m.
SUBREGIONAL SEMIFINALS
SATURDAY
No. 4 School of the Future vs. No. 1 Conwell-Egan, at Truman, 6 p.m.
No. 3 New Hope-Solebury vs No. 2 Pope John Paul II, at Conshohocken A Field, 7 p.m.
SUBREGIONAL SEMIFINALS
SATURDAY
No. 4 Mahanoy Area vs. No. 1 West Catholic, at South Philly Super Site, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Schuylkill Haven vs. No. 2 Bishop McDevitt, at Northeast, noon.
SUBREGIONAL SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY
Old Forge at Lackawanna Trail, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Bristol at Jenkintown, 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY
No. 4 Roman Catholic vs. No. 1 St. Joseph's Prep, at Widener, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Father Judge vs. No. 2 La Salle, at Plymouth Whitemarsh, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINAL
FRIDAY
No. 3 Bonner-Prendergast vs. No. 2 Archbishop Carroll, at Cardinal O'Hara, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY
Southern at Central, 3 p.m.
Lincoln at Northeast, 6:30 pm.
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY
Martin Luther King at Frankford, 3 p.m
Mastery North at Simon Gratz, 6:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
FRIDAY
Boys' Latin at Imhotep Charter, Northwest Philly Super Site, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Ben Franklin vs. Bartram, at South Philly Super Site, 1 p.m.