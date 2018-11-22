There are eight playoff football games involving 10 area teams this weekend. Here is a closer look at the contests with a predicted winner in each.
District 1 Class 6A Final
No. 2 seed and defending champ Coatesville (13-0) battles No. 1 North Penn (13-0) for top honors at 7 p.m. Friday at Pennridge's Helman Field.
Coatesville's explosive and speedy offense is ignited by quarterback Ricky Ortega, Michigan State-bound running back Aaron Young, and wideout Dapree Bryant.
North Penn has relied more on its ground game, with halfback Shamar Edwards, fullback Julian White, and QB Solomon Robinson leading the way.
Pick: Coatesville, 42-21.
District 1 Class 5A final
No. 5 seed West Chester Rustin (10-2) visits No. 2 Upper Dublin (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in Fort Washington.
W.C. Rustin's run-heavy attack is led by QB Will Pileggi, running backs Michael Covert and Nick Madonna, and tight end Sean Hopkins.
Upper Dublin's offense is fueled by QB Mike Slivka, halfback Lucas Roselli, fullback Mason Novak, and wide receivers Jason Scott and Dylan Zlotnikoff.
Pick: Upper Dublin, 28-14.
PIAA Class 6A Quarterfinal
St. Joseph's Prep (10-0) takes on District 11's Bethlehem Freedom (12-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northeast. The Prep is aiming for its fourth state title in the last six years.
Freedom's offense centers around QB Jared Jenkins (2,158 yards passing, 28 TDs) and halfbacks Matthew Russin (924 yards rushing, six TDs) and Jalen Stewart (872, 15).
Jenkins' top two targets are wideouts Rontay Dunbar (44 catches for 801 yards, five TDs) and Gabriel Caton (37 for 577, nine).
Pick: St. Joe's Prep, 34-17.
PIAA Class 5A Quarterfinal
Archbishop Wood (8-3) faces District 6's Hollidaysburg (9-4) at 2 p.m. Friday at Milton Hershey.
The catalysts for Hollidaysburg's offense are dual-threat QB Brady Walters, running back Nate Fisher, and wide receiver Jacob Sensenig.
Walters has thrown for 1,679 yards and 18 TDs and run for 1,032 yards and 17 scores; Fisher has rushed for 881 yards and 15 TDs; and Sensenig has 34 catches for 540 yards and seven scores.
Pick: Wood, 46-14.
PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinal
Imhotep Charter (9-2) meets District 2's Valley View (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northern Lehigh.
Valley View, located outside of Scranton, averages 37.4 points behind QB Janaasah Boone (1,159 yards passing, 16 TDs) and halfback Mason Kordish (1,722 rushing yards, 25 TDs).
Multipurpose threat Tykee Smith and Imhotep reached last year's state final before losing to Erie Cathedral Prep, 38-28.
Pick: Imhotep, 26-13.
PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinal
Pottsgrove (12-1) clashes with District 11's Bethlehem Catholic (10-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Palisades in Kintnersville, Bucks County.
Bethlehem Catholic is sparked on offense by QB Zamar Brake (1,836 yards passing, 14 TDs), halfbacks Tavion Banks (1,390 yards rushing, 25 TDs) and Zaheer Seabrooks (1,356 yards, 15 TDs), and receiver Matt Stianche (52 catches for 509 yards, five TDs).
Pick: Bethlehem Catholic, 36-14.
PIAA Class 3A Quarterfinal
Conwell-Egan (13-0) squares off against District 3's Middletown (11-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Milton Hershey. The Blue Raiders routed standout running back Patrick Garwo and the Eagles, 49-7, in the same round last year.
Middletown running back Jose Lopez has carried 214 times for 1,739 yards and 23 TDs, and QB Scott Ash has hit on 69 of 127 throws for 1,237 yards and 13 scores.
Pick: Conwell-Egan, 28-23.
PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinal
West Catholic (11-2) will be without junior QB Zaire Hart-Hawkins (broken collarbone) when it plays District 6's Richland (13-0) at 2 p.m. Friday at Central York. Senior Tre Johnson switched from fullback to become the Burrs' new signal-caller.
Pick: Richland, 21-20.