West Catholic edged Bishop McDevitt in double overtime, 34-33, to win the District 12 Class 2A title. The Burrs' Aaron Jenkins tackled Lancers' Lonnie Rice after a bad snap on the extra point attempt to tie the game. Damon Studstill caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Zaire Hart-Hawkins with 16 seconds left to send the game into overtime while Jacir Savoy and Zahir Booker added rushing touchdowns for the victors.
***
Quasir Cottman posted a rushing touchdown as Cardinal O'Hara downed Archbishop Carroll, 9-0, in the Catholic League Class 4A final. The Lions' defense recorded a safety.
***
Desmond Johnson Jr. hit Kennedy Poles for three of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Penn Wood upended Interboro, 44-28, in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals. Two of Poles' four scores went for more than 50 yards. The Patriots, who faced a 21-0 deficit in the first half, will play West Chester Rustin in Friday's semifinals.
In other 5A action, Michael Covert finished with a two rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and an interception as West Chester Rustin handled Academy Park, 42-6. The Golden Knights controlled the clock in the first half running 36 plays to the Knights' nine.
***
Clemson commit Keith Maguire hauled in an 18-yard touchdown catch from Drew Gunther and rushed for a 59-yard score to help Malvern clinch the Inter-Ac title with a 41-20 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill. Quincy Watson added two rushing touchdowns for the Friars, who finished the season 11-0.
***
Edward Saydee racked up 277 rushing yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns to lead Penn Charter past Germantown Academy, 41-14. Saydee also had a 43-yard touchdown reception. Kyle Jones contributed 94 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Quakers.
***
Patrick Garwo accounted for four touchdowns as Conwell-Egan clinched a state playoff berth in the District 1/12 Class 3A final with a 42-13 win over New Hope-Solebury.
Girls' Soccer
Ashley Groeber and Lauren McIntyre each scored a goal in the second half to erase a two-goal deficit as Pennridge defeated Parkland in penalty kicks, 3-2, in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals. The Rams won in penalty kicks, 4-3, thanks to goals from Ashley Groeber, Sarah Williams, Chance Hendricks and Holley Harbeck. Pennridge will meet Ephrata in Tuesday's semifinals.
In other 4A action, Souderton beat Seneca Valley in penalty kicks, 2-1. Averie Doughty scored a goal in the second half and delivered the clinching goal in the shootout for the Indians, who will play Peters Township on Tuesday.
Penncrest fell to Ephrata, 1-0, behind Maddie Roots goal.
***
Archbishop Ryan lost to Mechanicsburg in double overtime, 2-1, in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals. Halle Engle scored the game-winning goal for the Wildcats.
Boys' Soccer
Kody Taylor recorded all three goals for Archbishop Wood and has 50 for his career in a 3-1 victory over Holy Ghost Prep to advance to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals. The Vikings will play Strath Haven on Tuesday.
In other 3A action, Gavin Birch netted two goals and an assist to carry Strath Haven past Athens, 5-1. Nate Perrins added two goals while Noah Atsaves made eight saves for the Panthers, who will meet Archbishop Wood on Tuesday.
***
David Azzarano and Jake Lee scored two unanswered goals as Radnor came from behind once again to beat State College, 2-1, in the PIAA class 4A quarterfinals. The Raiders overcame a 2-0 deficit in their win over Cumberland Valley last Tuesday. Radnor will play Seneca Valley in Tuesday's semifinals.
In other 4A action, Unionville won a scoreless game in penalty kicks, 5-4. Garrett Pinkston kicked the game-winner in the shootout. The Indians will play Wilson on Tuesday.