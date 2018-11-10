Dan Byrnes drilled a 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left Friday as the Downingtown West football team took down Truman, 24-22, in the District 1 Class 6A quarterfinals. The Whippets, trailing by 14 at halftime, took a 21-14 lead with four minutes left when Tyler Alston recovered a fumble in the endzone after a bad snap. The Tigers regained a 22-21 lead after Enzo Poulson rushed for his second touchdown on an an 8-yard run with 30 seconds left, and completed the two-point conversion by hauling in a pass from Dylan Snelling. Byrnes tied the game at 14 for the victors on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Wetzel. The Whippets will meet North Penn in Friday's semifinals.
In other 6A action, Evan Spann's 35-yard interception return for a touchdown with two minutes to play proved to be key in top-seeded North Penn's 13-6 victory over Neshaminy. Solomon Robinson rushed for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Oleh Manzyk gave the Redskins an early 6-0 lead on a rushing touchdown. The Knights will host Downingtown West on Friday.
Colin Robinson's 1-yard run capped off a 99-yard drive in the second quarter as Garnet Valley rolled past Quakertown, 49-14. Robinson added a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Greg Reynolds rushed scores of 55 and 17 yards while Danny Bradley contributed two rushing scores of his own for the Jaguars, who tallied around 300 yards on the ground in the first half. Garnet Valley will travel to Coatesville next Friday.
Ricky Ortega passed for three touchdowns, including the 100th of his career, and ran for another to lead Coatesville over Downingtown East, 38-19. Ortega hit Dapree Bryant on a third-and-24 for a 47-yard touchdown for the Red Raiders' first score. Bryant caught another touchdown pass for 49 yards. Michigan State-bound Aaron Young added a rushing touchdown for Coatesville, who will host Garnet Valley on Friday.
***
Isaiah Taylor compiled more than 220 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Pottsgrove secured its third straight District 1 Class 4A title with a 40-6 win over Pottstown. Jay Sisko and Isaiah Glover each added a touchdown for the Falcons.
***
Nick Schnaars scored his second rushing touchdown — and third overall — on a short-yardage plunge with less than a minute remaining to cap off a 21-point second half as No. 11 Unionville upset No. 3 Radnor, 28-7, in the District 1 Class 5A quarterfinals. Schnaars hit Alex Pelegrin for a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter to take an early 7-0 while Connor Schilling rumbled in for a score in the fourth quarter. The Indians will travel to Upper Dublin in Friday's semifinals.
In other 5A action, Jacob Rossman, Lucas Roselli, and Mason Novak each recorded a touchdown as Upper Dublin defeated Cheltenham, 27-0. Chris Barbera hit two field goals from 31 and 34 yards out for the Cardinals, who will host Unionville on Friday.
***
Tom Santiago's second 4-yard touchdown run of the game with four minutes remaining lifted Archbishop Wood over Archbishop Ryan, 24-17, in the Catholic League Class 5A final. Jack Colyar threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ross for the Vikings.
***
Tykee Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Saint McLeod had another in the first half as Imhotep Charter clinched the Public League Class 4A title with a 46-8 decision over Bartram.