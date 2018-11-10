Dan Byrnes drilled a 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left Friday as the Downingtown West football team took down Truman, 24-22, in the District 1 Class 6A quarterfinals. The Whippets, trailing by 14 at halftime, took a 21-14 lead with four minutes left when Tyler Alston recovered a fumble in the endzone after a bad snap. The Tigers regained a 22-21 lead after Enzo Poulson rushed for his second touchdown on an an 8-yard run with 30 seconds left, and completed the two-point conversion by hauling in a pass from Dylan Snelling. Byrnes tied the game at 14 for the victors on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Wetzel. The Whippets will meet North Penn in Friday's semifinals.