The first two rounds of the PIAA Class 3A and Class 2A girls' tennis singles and doubles tournaments took place at the Hershey Racquet Club on Friday. The tournament semifinals and finals take place on Saturday.
George Washington's Eliza Askarova, Council Rock North's Amelia Honer, and North Penn's Neha Velaga advanced to the Class 3A singles semifinals. Velaga defeated Baldwin's Bethany Yauch, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
Askarova, who finished second last year, and Velaga play each other in one semifinal at 10:30 a.m., while Honer, who lost to Askarova in last year's semifinals, takes on North Allegheny's Ashley Huang, the 2017 champion, at the same time. The two winners play for the Class 3A championship at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
***
Methacton's Dina Nouaime and Tina Prince defeated Manheim Township's Scotland Reynolds and Nicole Honrade to advance to the Class 3A doubles semifinals. Harriton's Sophia Sassoli and Saige Roshkoff, the District 1 doubles champions, also advanced with a sweep of Mars Area's Amelia Haley and Emily Ivory.
Nouaime and Prince match up with Shady Side Academy's Ella Santora and Aya Youssef, and Sassolli and Roshkoff play Freedom's Tashanna Smith and Natalie Sinai at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The winners play in the championship match at 3 p.m.
***
Lower Moreland's Nikole Lisovyy advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A singles tournament with victories over Bedford's Emily Ruhlman and Knoch's Brooke Bauer. Lisovyy, the District 1 champion, faces South Williamsport's Olivia Dorner, the District 4 champion, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The championship match follows at 1 p.m.
Lower Moreland is also represented in Saturday's Class 2A doubles semifinals. The duo of Elizabeth Berzin and Ally Cheiken faces Lancaster Catholic's Riley Smith and Isabel Midcap at 8:30 a.m.
Phillip Burckhardt scored in the final two minutes as Springside Chestnut Hill defeated Germantown Academy, 1-0, in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament.
***
Penn Charter defeated Perkiomen School, 6-0, in its PAISAA opener. Billy Melnick scored twice, and Ryan Bradby, Mac Langford, Billy Melnick, Ryan Mosenkis, and Jude Shorr-Parks scored.
***
Seamus Kennedy's goal in the second half led Radnor to a 1-0 win over Lower Merion in the District 1 Class 4A fifth place game.
Rachel Alderfer, Katy Benton, and Reilly Smith scored in the second half as Methacton defeated Central Bucks East, 3-0, in the District 1 Class 3A third place game. Liz Chipman had an assist, and goalkeeper Molly Frey made seven saves.
***
Ellie Maransky scored twice as Mount St. Joseph defeated Great Valley, 4-0, in the District 1 Class 2A third place game. Julianna Kratz tallied a goal and two assists, and Kennedy Cliggett scored.
***
Lauren Curran and Mia Leonhardt notched hat tricks as Notre Dame defeated Mercersburg Academy, 9-0, in the first round of the PAISSA Tournament. Sophia Amos, Lindsey Barnes, and Mary Kate Trevisan also scored.
***
Gwynedd Mercy clinched a spot in the PIAA Class 2A state tournament with a 2-0 win over top seed Radnor in the District 1 fifth place game.
Ella Broadhurst scored with five minutes left to give Westtown a 1-0 win over Germantown Friends in the first round of the PAISAA Tournament. Amaya Douglas assisted on the goal.
***
In other PAISAA action, Shipley defeated Agnes Irwin, 3-2, on penalty kicks. The Gators trailed 2-0 at halftime before Liv Hamilton sent the game into overtime with two goals in the second half.
***
Lindsey DeHaven, Chance Hendricks, and Kat Estep scored in Pennridge's 3-0 win over Penncrest in the District 1 Class 4A third place game.