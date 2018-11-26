Coatesville and St. Joseph's Prep are both a win away from playing for the PIAA Class 6A state championship.

Coatesville (14-0) will take on District 3's Harrisburg (12-1) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at HersheyPark Stadium.

In the other semifinal, also at 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Joe's Prep (11-0) will face District 7's Pine-Richland (11-2) at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.

This will mark Coatesville's second meeting this season vs. Harrisburg. The Red Raiders cruised past the host Cougars, 37-6, in the opener for both teams on Aug. 24.

Coatesville has outscored opponents by 684-158; St. Joe's Prep has prevailed by a margin of 491-172.

Coatesville’s Aaron Young runs for a 53-yard, third-quarter touchdown in Friday’s 42-13 defeat of North Penn at Pennridge.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
The Red Raiders are trying to earn a berth in the final for the first time since 2012; the Hawks are seeking their fifth appearance (they won titles in 2013, 2014, and 2016) in Hershey in the last six years.

St. Joe's Prep vs. Pine-Richland is a rematch of last year's state final, won by Pine-Richland, 41-21, in the snow.

Two area teams, Archbishop Wood and Upper Dublin, have reached the Class 5A semifinals.

Archbishop Wood running back Tom Santiago (1) has carried 206 times for 1,548 yards and 16 scores.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Wood (9-3) will meet District 7's Penn Hills (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Chambersburg.

Upper Dublin (12-1) will square off against District 3's Manheim Central (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wissahickon.

Imhotep Charter (12-2) looks to punch a return ticket to the Class 4A final when it battles Bethlehem Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday at Northeast's Charlie Martin Memorial Stadium.

Imhotep Charter halfback Tykee Smith (2) turns the corner in a 34-10 win over La Salle at Upper Dublin on Aug. 24.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Last year, Imhotep defeated Bethlehem Catholic by 38-28 in the semis before falling to District 10's Erie Cathedral Prep, 38-28, in the final.

In Class 2A, West Catholic (12-2) looks to move closer to its first state title since 2010 when it plays District 4's Southern Columbia (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Lehigh.

West Catholic running back Jacir Savoy has carried 196 times for 962 yards in 12 games this season.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Jacir Savoy carried 27 times for 183 yards and two scores as the Burrs easily handled District 6's Richland, 35-7, in Friday's quarterfinal at Central York.

Southern Columbia, which has outscored foes by 768-142, is the defending state champ. The Tigers hammered District 10's Wilmington, 48-0, in last season's final.

Playoff schedule

FRIDAY

PIAA Class 5A Semifinals

Archbishop Wood vs. Penn Hills, at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

Upper Dublin vs. Manheim Central, at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 4A Semifinal

Imhotep Charter vs. Bethlehem Catholic, at Northeast, 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 2A Semifinal

West Catholic vs. Southern Columbia, at Northern Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

PIAA Class 6A Semifinals

Coatesville vs. Harrisburg, at HersheyPark Stadium, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph's Prep vs. Pine-Richland, at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona, 1 p.m.