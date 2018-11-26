Coatesville and St. Joseph's Prep are both a win away from playing for the PIAA Class 6A state championship.
Coatesville (14-0) will take on District 3's Harrisburg (12-1) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at HersheyPark Stadium.
In the other semifinal, also at 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Joe's Prep (11-0) will face District 7's Pine-Richland (11-2) at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.
This will mark Coatesville's second meeting this season vs. Harrisburg. The Red Raiders cruised past the host Cougars, 37-6, in the opener for both teams on Aug. 24.
Coatesville has outscored opponents by 684-158; St. Joe's Prep has prevailed by a margin of 491-172.
The Red Raiders are trying to earn a berth in the final for the first time since 2012; the Hawks are seeking their fifth appearance (they won titles in 2013, 2014, and 2016) in Hershey in the last six years.
St. Joe's Prep vs. Pine-Richland is a rematch of last year's state final, won by Pine-Richland, 41-21, in the snow.
Two area teams, Archbishop Wood and Upper Dublin, have reached the Class 5A semifinals.
Wood (9-3) will meet District 7's Penn Hills (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Chambersburg.
Upper Dublin (12-1) will square off against District 3's Manheim Central (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Wissahickon.
Imhotep Charter (12-2) looks to punch a return ticket to the Class 4A final when it battles Bethlehem Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday at Northeast's Charlie Martin Memorial Stadium.
Last year, Imhotep defeated Bethlehem Catholic by 38-28 in the semis before falling to District 10's Erie Cathedral Prep, 38-28, in the final.
In Class 2A, West Catholic (12-2) looks to move closer to its first state title since 2010 when it plays District 4's Southern Columbia (14-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Lehigh.
Jacir Savoy carried 27 times for 183 yards and two scores as the Burrs easily handled District 6's Richland, 35-7, in Friday's quarterfinal at Central York.
Southern Columbia, which has outscored foes by 768-142, is the defending state champ. The Tigers hammered District 10's Wilmington, 48-0, in last season's final.
FRIDAY
PIAA Class 5A Semifinals
Archbishop Wood vs. Penn Hills, at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Upper Dublin vs. Manheim Central, at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.
PIAA Class 4A Semifinal
Imhotep Charter vs. Bethlehem Catholic, at Northeast, 7 p.m.
PIAA Class 2A Semifinal
West Catholic vs. Southern Columbia, at Northern Lehigh, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
PIAA Class 6A Semifinals
Coatesville vs. Harrisburg, at HersheyPark Stadium, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph's Prep vs. Pine-Richland, at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona, 1 p.m.