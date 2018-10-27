Rachel Alderfer and Alexa Kratz each scored in a shootout Friday as the No. 14 seed Methacton field hockey team clinched a berth in the PIAA playoffs by knocking off No. 6 seed Downingtown West, 2-1, in the District 1 Class 3A quarterfinals. Alderfer also recorded a goal in the first half as Molly Frey saved 26 shots for the Warriors, including four in the shootout. After knocking out No. 3 seed Haverford High on Wednesday, and the No. 6 seed today, Methacton will travel to No. 2 seed Perkiomen Valley in Tuesday's semifinals.

Methacton seniors jump in the air on Senior Day as the Warriors head to the PIAA playoffs with an upset win over Downingtown West.

In other 3A action, Gabby Martina scored two goals and assisted two others to lead Perkiomen Valley past Downingtown East, 5-0. Saige Shine contributed two assists for the Vikings, who clinched a berth in the PIAA playoffs and will host upset-minded Methacton on Tuesday.

***

Katie Shallow netted the game-winning goal in the second overtime as Cardinal O'Hara edged Bonner-Prendergast, 2-1, in the Catholic League Semifinals.

In the other semifinal, Carleigh Connors collected two goals in Archbishop Carroll's 4-0 win over Archbishop Wood. Katie LaBella added a goal and an assist for the Patriots.

Cardinal O'Hara and Archbishop Carroll will meet in Thursday's title game.

Girls' Soccer

Sophie Shanahan scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Bishop Shanahan over Pope John Paul II, 1-0. Evy Bruggeman provided the assist for the Eagles, who will play Villa Joseph Marie in Monday's semifinals.

***

Sophy Henisz, Anna Macdonald, and Annie McLaughlin each delivered a goal as Germantown Friends defeated Moorestown, 3-1, in the Quaker Cup final. Bluma Hammarhead made 10 saves for the Tigers.

***

Callie Stoltz recorded the go-ahead goal in the second half as Baldwin overcame a two-goal deficit to edge previously unbeaten Penn Charter, 4-3. Gia Vicari had two goals and assisted Stoltz's goal for the Bears.

***

Anna Salvucci posted a goal and an assist for Episcopal Academy in a 2-1 triumph over Springside Chestnut Hill. Olivia Dirks added a goal for the Churchwomen.

Boys' Soccer

Jordan Valdepenas-Mellor scored a goal and an assist as the George School claimed the Quaker Cup title in a 3-1 victory over Academy of New Church. Connor Stoklosa and Brandon Stoltz added a goal apiece for the Cougars.

***

Jude Shorr-Parks scored the game's only goal in the second half to carry Penn Charter over Episcopal Academy, 1-0. Kyle Earley had five saves for the Quakers.

Boys' Cross Country

The top six individual runners represented Jenkintown as the Drakes took home first place in the District 1 Class A title with 15 points. Jack Miller came in first in 15 minutes, 58 seconds. Luke Miller, Pat Wagner, Carter Geer, Aiden Michell, and Travis Geer finished second through sixth, respectively.

***

Jack Brosius clocked in for second place in 16:29.60 to help Pope John Paul II win the District 1 Class 2A title with 25 points. Jack Phillips was the second Golden Panthers runner to finish in third place in 16:41.70. Shane Cohen of Lower Moreland won the event in 16:29.

***

Payton Sewall came in second place overall in 15:36 as Downington West claimed District 1 Class 3A title with 75 points. Whippets' Isaac Valderrabano ended in eighth place with a time of 15:49. Unionville's Cole Walker took first place overall in 15:34.50.

Girls' Cross Country

Calvary Christian secured the District 1 Class A title with 24 points behind Abigail Brown's first place finish in 19:05.30. Reagan Dubeck and Leah Angstadt finished third and fourth, respectively, for the Cougars.

***

Kayla Croiger's fourth place finish in 20:04 lifted Pope John Paul II with 54 points to win the District 1 Class 2A title. Gianna Cagliola came in eighth place in 20:13.80. Villa Maria's Sarah Raubenheimer won the event in 19:04.20.

***

Central Bucks West had two runners finish in the top 11 as the Bucks became District 1 Class 3A champions with 104 points. Julia Flood clocked in at 18:24 for seventh place while teammate Piper Wilson crossed in 11th in 18:41.80. Freshmen Jenna Mulhern, from West Chester Henderson, ran 17:41.40 for first place overall.