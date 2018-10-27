Rachel Alderfer and Alexa Kratz each scored in a shootout Friday as the No. 14 seed Methacton field hockey team clinched a berth in the PIAA playoffs by knocking off No. 6 seed Downingtown West, 2-1, in the District 1 Class 3A quarterfinals. Alderfer also recorded a goal in the first half as Molly Frey saved 26 shots for the Warriors, including four in the shootout. After knocking out No. 3 seed Haverford High on Wednesday, and the No. 6 seed today, Methacton will travel to No. 2 seed Perkiomen Valley in Tuesday's semifinals.