Rancocas Valley's first touchdown, on the game's first drive, was one of the night's memorable moments.
Danny Kondras was diving toward the back corner of the end zone.
He was airborne. His arms were outstretched.
The ball was floating perfectly over his defender and into his hands.
There were moments on Friday night when the RV football team was maddening, often frustrating.
But when it worked, as it did on that play, it really worked. And it worked enough to earn the Red Devils a spot the South Jersey Group 5 title game on Nov. 16.
The second-seeded Red Devils knocked off third-seeded Lenape, 28-7, Friday night at home in the South Jersey Group 5 semifinals.
RV moves on to play the winner of Saturday's game between top-seeded Vineland and No. 4 Williamstown.
It was the second time the Red Devils (8-2) knocked off Lenape (5-5) — the defending Group 5 champion — this season.
RV's defense managed to hold the Indians to just 7 points despite letting up chunks of yards throughout the game. In the second half, RV was bailed out by several big plays, including two interceptions by Mateo Asis, the final one being a 70-yard pick-six that iced the game with just over a minute to play.
The connection between Kondras (five receptions for 148 yards two receiving touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown) and quarterback Bryce Mangene (8-of-10, 188 yards, two touchdowns) provided fireworks on offense, including the touchdown on the opening drive.
Mangene hit a streaking Kondras in stride in the second quarter for a 52-yard reception that setup a 2-yard touchdown run by Kondras four plays later.
The score gave RV a 14-0 lead with just 1 minute, 16 seconds left in the first half.
And then came one of those maddening moments.
Lenape marched down the field on the ensuing drive and, with 23 seconds left, quarterback Brady Long escaped for a 27-yard touchdown to make the score 14-7 at the half.
Kondras and Mangene connected again for the only offensive touchdown of the second half, a 37-yard strike late in the third quarter.
Lenape 0 7 0 0 — 7
Rancocas Valley 7 7 7 7 — 28
RV: Danny Kondras 6 pass from Bryce Mangene (Kyle Prescavage kick)
RV: Kondras 2 run (Prescavage kick)
L: Brady Long 27 run (Stephen Mulville kick)
RV: Kondras 37 pass from Mangene (Prescavage kick)
RV: Mateo Asis 70 interception return (Prescavage kick)