Yankowitz coached baseball at Dobbins for 10 seasons. The former health and physical education teacher was also a head coach in cross-country and an assistant in track and soccer. He compiled a 486-269 record (.644 winning percentage) in 34 seasons as the Dobbins boys' basketball coach and guided the team to a 28-2 record and a Public League hoops crown in 1985. That dominant squad featured Bo Kimble, Doug Overton, and Hank Gathers.