Rich Yankowitz, the former longtime basketball coach at Murrell Dobbins Tech, will be recognized Saturday with the school's most prestigious honor, the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Dobbins has long recognized the value, dedication, and unwavering commitment coach Richard 'Yank' Yankowitz has brought to the athletic program of Dobbins," the school said in a statement. "He is forever appreciated and cherished for his caring, kind spirit."
Retired since 2005, Yankowitz will be honored at noon at the Hilton Hotel on City Avenue at the school's 80th anniversary celebration.
Even in retirement, Yankowitz is still involved in local sports, volunteering with track programs throughout Philadelphia, scouting for various local teams and keeping tabs on the action at Dobbins.
Yankowitz coached baseball at Dobbins for 10 seasons. The former health and physical education teacher was also a head coach in cross-country and an assistant in track and soccer. He compiled a 486-269 record (.644 winning percentage) in 34 seasons as the Dobbins boys' basketball coach and guided the team to a 28-2 record and a Public League hoops crown in 1985. That dominant squad featured Bo Kimble, Doug Overton, and Hank Gathers.
Yankowitz is a graduate of Overbrook High and West Chester University and a member of the Overbrook High School Hall of Fame, the West Chester University Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, and the Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.