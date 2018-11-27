Jim Murphy has resigned as Roman Catholic's head football coach after his second stint at Broad and Vine Streets. He met with his players Tuesday afternoon.
The Cahillites struggled mightily this season, going 1-10 overall and 0-5 in Catholic League Red Division action. They averted a winless campaign by defeating Roxborough, 35-0, on Thanksgiving Day.
"I just think it's time to get someone new in there," Murphy said. "Maybe that person will have a different message, a fresh perspective, and will relate to the kids better."
Murphy posted a 9-36 overall record and 4-16 division mark over the last four seasons.
Of informing Roman's players of his decision, Murphy said, "That was tough, because you spend so much time with them and develop positive relationships."
Murphy, 48, guided the Cahillites to a 64-34 record from 2000 to 2007. In 2007, the squad went 12-2 and beat St. Joseph's Prep, 10-9, for the Catholic League Red title.
"He leaves a legacy of not only developing quality football players but, more importantly, quality young men," Roman said in a statement.
The chairman of Roman's theology department, Murphy returned to assist former Cahillites boss Joe McCourt (2008 to 2014) as defensive coordinator.
"It's all about the kids, not me," Murphy said. "I'm hoping the next football coach will turn out to be the best in the program's history."