Matt Liss' overtime goal gave Washington Township boys' soccer a 3-2 victory over Clearview in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament on Friday. Liss, Arturo Serano, and Chad Yates scored, and Yates, Cleary, and Gianluca Lockhart tallied assists. Mike Pagano made four saves in goal.
Dylan Farracchio scored twice, and Bryce Monahan had a goal as Williamstown defeated Haddonfield, 3-0, in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Cullen Rutter tallied two assists.
Ryan Ayars, Michael Boyle, and Sean Fatiga scored as Kingsway defeated Palmyra, 3-1, in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Boyle and Chris Spicer had assists for Kingsway, and goalkeeper Justin Branyan made four saves.
Zach Matik made 10 saves in net as Mainland shut out Glassboro, 3-0, in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Devon Ford scored twice, and Jack Sarkos had a goal.
Justin Tana scored, and goalkeeper Anthony Libero made seven saves as St. Augustine shut out Moorestown, 1-0, in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament.
Seneca defeated Cherry Hill West in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament behind goals from Johnny Meale and Scott Spruill.
Jake Fazi and Greg Schmied scored in Triton's 2-1 win over Haddon Township in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Austin Amburg and Tyler Book had assists.
Luke Luerhs and Cole Weinberg scored in Cherry Hill East's 2-0 victory over Winslow Township. Mohan Suri had an assist, and goalkeeper Sean Smallets made four saves. Winslow Township goalie Sean Smallets made 13 saves in the loss.
Victor Salas scored in the second half to give Schalick a 1-0 win over Hammonton. Goalkeeper George Cullis made three saves.
Astin Galanis scored twice, and Matt Grahn and Jackson Fox added goals as Moorestown Friends defeated Abington Friends, 4-0. Mikey Paznokas saved four shots in goal.
Jordan Tracy recorded a hat trick as Medford Tech defeated Paulsboro, 5-0. Matthew Daniels and Brock Warren also scored, and goalkeeper Owen Dobbins made 10 saves.
Luke Varallo scored off an assist from Hunter Paone as Ocean City defeated Middle Township, 1-0. Goalkeeper Brian Calderon made six saves.
Billy Muhlbaier scored the lone goal in Millville's 1-0 win over Buena. Buena goalkeeper Jake Guglielmi made 12 saves in the loss.
Sean Dougherty had a trick in Wildwood Catholic' 4-3 overtime loss to Bridgeton.
Pleasantville defeated Lower Cape May, 2-0, behind goals from Melvin Casco and Daniel Licona. Omar Hernandez and Juan Perdomo tallied assists. Gerrardo Castero saved five shots in goal.
Haddonfield defeated Delsea, 2-1, in penalty kicks in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Haddonfield's Katie McCormick, and Delsea's Haley Kahana both scored in the second half before Haddonfield outscored Delsea, 4-2, in the shootout.
Goalkeeper Kirsten Nelson made 18 saves in Paul VI's 2-1 win over Bishop Eustace in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Alyssa Carfagno tallied a goal and an assist, and Kaitlin Burke scored.
Mainland defeated Clearview, 2-1, in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament behind goals from Camryn Dirkes and Christine Napoli.
Brooke Steel's goal in the second half gave Shawnee a 1-0 victory over Cherry Hill East in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Goalkeeper Sierra Sanson made eight saves.
Emily Eustace, Kelli McGroarty, and Riley Tiernan scored as Eastern defeated Cinnaminson, 3-0, in the first round of the SJSCA Tournament. Tiernan and Tori Accardo had assists. Goalkeeper Olivia Alves made six saves to record her ninth shutout of the season.
Goalkeeper Tanis McDonnell made 14 saves as Ocean City topped Rancocas Valley, 3-2, in the first round of the SJSCA tournament. Alyssa Liebrand, Tori Rolls, and Faith Slimmer scored.
Aliyah Matthew notched a hat trick as Overbrook defeated Gloucester, 7-2. Christine Keenan scored two goals and added two assists, and Kaitlyn Blaylock had a goal and two assists. Shawnae Keith also scored.
Lauren Freed scored two goals, and Margaret Freed and Isabella Iervolino scored in Maple Shade's 5-0 win over Lindenwold.
Haddon Township defeated Moorestown Friends, 3-1, behind goals from Olivia Oyola, Danielle Bishop, and Keagan McGovern. Goalkeepers Calista Burke and Lindsey Getzinger combined for 11 saves. Moorestown Friends goalkeeper Elizabeth Carter had 21 saves in the loss.
Nadine Coyle scored twice, and Kira Sides added a score in Middle Township's 3-0 win over Vineland. Elaina Nelson, Mia Rafter, and Logan Thomas had assists.
Angelina Schilling led the way with two goals as Deptford shut out Cumberland, 6-0. Olivia Carter, Reese Evans, Marlene Gonzalez, and Trinity House also scored.
Siani Carpenter tallied a hat trick and an assist in Overbrook's 6-1 win over Woodbury. Diana Gaft, Karina Gaft, and Riley Roback also scored. Carpenter has 11 goals in her last four games, which has included three hat tricks.
Courtney Farren's hat trick led the way for Gateway in a 7-0 win over Lindenwold. Maria Triantafillou scored twice, and Maddie Mulhooland and Alyssia Saraullo added goals. Triantafillou, Mulholland, Veronica Zagone, Grace Massengale, and Taylor Norton each had an assist.
Amanda Groeling had a hat trick as Haddon Township defeated Paulsboro, 7-0. Jada Cybulski had two goals, and Erin Agnew and Dana Bird scored. Bird and Sydney Metz chipped in two assists.
Grace Caspar scored two goals, and Jenna D'Andrea, Alyssa Espulgar, and Alexia Poulin added goals in Williamstown's 5-1 victory over Pitman.
Shawnee defeated Timber Creek, 5-1, behind Chrissy Solomen's hat trick. Amanda Beck added a goal and an assist, and Erica Solomen scored.
Kendall Connolly's two goals gave Moorestown Friends a 2-0 win over Westtown. Jordan Obermeir and Lauren Cates assisted on the scores, and goalkeeper Ava Carlson made four saves.