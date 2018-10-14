Aidan Borguet ran for touchdowns of 61, 45 and 40 yards in Delsea's upset victory over No. 3 Woodrow Wilson on Saturday. Woodrow Wilson came into the game undefeated. Borguet ran for three touchdowns and four two-point conversions. Quarterback Shaikyi Hannah added a touchdown run and a 49-yard touchdown pass to Khiyon Willis.

Related stories

Laqwan Simms, Matt Goetz, and Derrick Parker ran in touchdowns for No. 25 Gateway in a 22-6 win over Glassboro. Gateway improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1984.

Jamael Bundy accounted for six touchdowns in Salem's 48-0 win over Audubon. Bundy passed for four touchdowns, including a 70-yard score to Derrick Turner. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns on defense.

Zach Manorowitz caught a 56-yard touchdown and tossed a 45-yard score as Pennsville topped Burlington City, 24-8.

Michael Caloiaro had three touchdown passes, including two to Joseph Woods in Northern Burlington's 35-7 victory over Hightstown. Caloiaro also threw a 36-yard touchdown to Josh Edwards, and Amir Stevenson added a 69-yard touchdown run.

David Land connected with Daquay Tatem for a 51-yard touchdown and ran in two scores for Overbrook in a 30-0 win over Lindenwold. Xavier D'Andrea also rushed for a 12-yard touchdown.

*** Kaden Hastie caught three touchdown passes from Malin Jasinski to lead Seneca to a 33-12 victory over Pemberton. Travis Laster added two touchdown runs for Seneca.

Andre Parker's touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Woodbury a 22-16 win over Collingswood. Parker also passed for a touchdown in the game.

Cedar Creek defeated Oakcrest, 40-14, behind four total touchdowns from quarterback Louie Barrios. Barrios tossed three touchdown passes, including a 60-yard pass to Jojo Bermudez, and he caught a touchdown pass from Malachi Melton.

Boys’ Soccer

Gateway defeated Gloucester Tech, 4-2, behind Chris Rubena's hat trick. Joe Villari added a goal, and Rubena, Charles McCormick, Eric Smith, and Ben Alzate had assists. Gateway goalkeepers Thomas Sparks and Eddy Crespo had eight and five saves, respectively.

Frank Knapp had two goals and an assist as Delsea defeated Gloucester Catholic, 3-0. Noah Croce scored a goal, and James Keenan had an assist. Jimmy Bartolotto saved seven shots in goal.

Sadi Sivri tallied a goal and an assist, and Gabriel Burke scored a goal as Clayton topped Buena, 2-0. Goalkeeper Luke Koenig made seven saves.

Marvin Osorio had a trick, and Damien Sanderson scored twice in Gloucester's 7-0 victory over Pennsauken Tech. Nate Roberts and Angel Serrano added goals.

Girls’ Soccer

Delaney Lappin's goal in the 98th minute gave Ocean City a 1-0 win over Clearview in double overtime. Faith Slimmer assisted on the game winning goal. Ocean City goalkeeper Tanis McDonnell made seven saves, and Clearview goalkeeper McKenna Dalfonso saved 10 shots.

Grace Hurren scored for Moorestown in a 1-0 victory over Rancocas Valley. Both teams came into the game with one loss. Goalkeeper Nicole Quintero saved six shots for Moorestown.

Micaiah Croce and Meghan Guarente scored twice in Gloucester Tech's 5-0 win over Gateway. Guarente also chipped in two assists, and Croce had one assist. Goalkeeper Payton Clements made six saves.

Olivia Falicki scored with 10 minutes left as Palmyra defeated Riverside, 3-2. Lily Beck and Katie Katella also scored.

Brooke Steel scored the lone goal as Shawnee topped Lenape, 1-0, to clinch the Olympic Conference American division.

Kelli McGroary notched a hat trick in Washington Township's 3-1 win over Eastern. Goalkeeper Olivia Alves made seven saves.

Gabby D'Ottavio scored off an assist from Jenna Lenko as Buena topped Clayton, 1-0. Goalkeeper Bridget Gillano made eight saves.

Madison Bouggess scored two goal and added two assists in Moorestown Friends' 4-0 victory over Doane Academy. Bella Runyan chipped in two goals, and goalkeeper Elizabeth Carter made eight saves.

Field Hockey

Cedar Creek topped Absegami, 3-0, behind Tori Wilson's hat trick. Hannah McKensie, Rhian Freire, and Alexis Marker had assists. Goalkeeper Gabbied Luko saved 10 shots.

Courtney Farren and Mari Triantafillou scored in Gateway's 2-1 win over Riverside.

Abby Marthins, Mia Frontino, and Abby Reenock scored as Haddonfield defeated Rancocas Valley, 3-2.

Aaliyah Baez, Kacey Jones, and Lily Sheppard tallied goals in Buena's 3-0 win over Clayton. Baez, Jones, and Andrielys Lopez added assists.

Reese Bloomstead had two goals in Ocean City's 3-1 victory over Lenape. Jaclyn Charbonneau also scored, and Chloe Prettyman tallied two assists.

Cassidy Strittmatter scored three goals and had two assists as Seneca defeated Cherry Hill West, 8-0. Delayni Elentrio scored twice. Olivia Quagliero added a goal and two assists, and Abigail Cosper had a goal and an assist.

Dani Gindville, Ellie Koerner, and Gabby Mattia scored in Washington Township’s 3-1 win over Maple Shade.