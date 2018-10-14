Aidan Borguet ran for touchdowns of 61, 45 and 40 yards in Delsea's upset victory over No. 3 Woodrow Wilson on Saturday. Woodrow Wilson came into the game undefeated. Borguet ran for three touchdowns and four two-point conversions. Quarterback Shaikyi Hannah added a touchdown run and a 49-yard touchdown pass to Khiyon Willis.
***
Laqwan Simms, Matt Goetz, and Derrick Parker ran in touchdowns for No. 25 Gateway in a 22-6 win over Glassboro. Gateway improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1984.
***
Jamael Bundy accounted for six touchdowns in Salem's 48-0 win over Audubon. Bundy passed for four touchdowns, including a 70-yard score to Derrick Turner. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns on defense.
***
Zach Manorowitz caught a 56-yard touchdown and tossed a 45-yard score as Pennsville topped Burlington City, 24-8.
***
Michael Caloiaro had three touchdown passes, including two to Joseph Woods in Northern Burlington's 35-7 victory over Hightstown. Caloiaro also threw a 36-yard touchdown to Josh Edwards, and Amir Stevenson added a 69-yard touchdown run.
***
David Land connected with Daquay Tatem for a 51-yard touchdown and ran in two scores for Overbrook in a 30-0 win over Lindenwold. Xavier D'Andrea also rushed for a 12-yard touchdown.
*** Kaden Hastie caught three touchdown passes from Malin Jasinski to lead Seneca to a 33-12 victory over Pemberton. Travis Laster added two touchdown runs for Seneca.
***
Andre Parker's touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Woodbury a 22-16 win over Collingswood. Parker also passed for a touchdown in the game.
***
Cedar Creek defeated Oakcrest, 40-14, behind four total touchdowns from quarterback Louie Barrios. Barrios tossed three touchdown passes, including a 60-yard pass to Jojo Bermudez, and he caught a touchdown pass from Malachi Melton.
Gateway defeated Gloucester Tech, 4-2, behind Chris Rubena's hat trick. Joe Villari added a goal, and Rubena, Charles McCormick, Eric Smith, and Ben Alzate had assists. Gateway goalkeepers Thomas Sparks and Eddy Crespo had eight and five saves, respectively.
***
Frank Knapp had two goals and an assist as Delsea defeated Gloucester Catholic, 3-0. Noah Croce scored a goal, and James Keenan had an assist. Jimmy Bartolotto saved seven shots in goal.
***
Sadi Sivri tallied a goal and an assist, and Gabriel Burke scored a goal as Clayton topped Buena, 2-0. Goalkeeper Luke Koenig made seven saves.
***
Marvin Osorio had a trick, and Damien Sanderson scored twice in Gloucester's 7-0 victory over Pennsauken Tech. Nate Roberts and Angel Serrano added goals.
Delaney Lappin's goal in the 98th minute gave Ocean City a 1-0 win over Clearview in double overtime. Faith Slimmer assisted on the game winning goal. Ocean City goalkeeper Tanis McDonnell made seven saves, and Clearview goalkeeper McKenna Dalfonso saved 10 shots.
***
Grace Hurren scored for Moorestown in a 1-0 victory over Rancocas Valley. Both teams came into the game with one loss. Goalkeeper Nicole Quintero saved six shots for Moorestown.
***
Micaiah Croce and Meghan Guarente scored twice in Gloucester Tech's 5-0 win over Gateway. Guarente also chipped in two assists, and Croce had one assist. Goalkeeper Payton Clements made six saves.
***
Olivia Falicki scored with 10 minutes left as Palmyra defeated Riverside, 3-2. Lily Beck and Katie Katella also scored.
***
Brooke Steel scored the lone goal as Shawnee topped Lenape, 1-0, to clinch the Olympic Conference American division.
***
Kelli McGroary notched a hat trick in Washington Township's 3-1 win over Eastern. Goalkeeper Olivia Alves made seven saves.
***
Gabby D'Ottavio scored off an assist from Jenna Lenko as Buena topped Clayton, 1-0. Goalkeeper Bridget Gillano made eight saves.
***
Madison Bouggess scored two goal and added two assists in Moorestown Friends' 4-0 victory over Doane Academy. Bella Runyan chipped in two goals, and goalkeeper Elizabeth Carter made eight saves.
Cedar Creek topped Absegami, 3-0, behind Tori Wilson's hat trick. Hannah McKensie, Rhian Freire, and Alexis Marker had assists. Goalkeeper Gabbied Luko saved 10 shots.
***
Courtney Farren and Mari Triantafillou scored in Gateway's 2-1 win over Riverside.
***
Abby Marthins, Mia Frontino, and Abby Reenock scored as Haddonfield defeated Rancocas Valley, 3-2.
***
Aaliyah Baez, Kacey Jones, and Lily Sheppard tallied goals in Buena's 3-0 win over Clayton. Baez, Jones, and Andrielys Lopez added assists.
***
Reese Bloomstead had two goals in Ocean City's 3-1 victory over Lenape. Jaclyn Charbonneau also scored, and Chloe Prettyman tallied two assists.
***
Cassidy Strittmatter scored three goals and had two assists as Seneca defeated Cherry Hill West, 8-0. Delayni Elentrio scored twice. Olivia Quagliero added a goal and two assists, and Abigail Cosper had a goal and an assist.
***
Dani Gindville, Ellie Koerner, and Gabby Mattia scored in Washington Township’s 3-1 win over Maple Shade.