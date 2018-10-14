Aidan Borguet ran for touchdowns of 61, 45 and 40 yards in Delsea's upset victory over No. 3 Woodrow Wilson on Saturday. Woodrow Wilson came into the game undefeated. Borguet ran for three touchdowns and four two-point conversions. Quarterback Shaikyi Hannah added a touchdown run and a 49-yard touchdown pass to Khiyon Willis.