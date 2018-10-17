Eastern girls' soccer defeated Moorestown, 2-0, for its seventh win in a row. Moorestown came into the match on an 11-game win streak. Kelli McGroarty scored and added an assist, and Emily Eustace chipped in a goal. Goalkeeper Olivia Alves made four saves.
Jiselle Daniels' goal in the second half gave Burlington Township a 1-0 win over Rancocas Valley. Erin Turpin made six saves in goal.
Kaitlyn Blaylock notched a hat trick in Overbrook's 6-2 victory over Lindenwold. Shawnae Keith, Olivia Lucier, and Aliyah Matthews scored. Goalkeepers Katelyn Galloway and Samyah Barnes combined for six saves.
Hannah Orth had two goals, and Kylie Heins, Lindsay Karmilovich, and Cassidy Spills scored as Seneca defeated Hammonton, 5-0. Goalkeeper Lexie Reidenbaker saved seven shots.
Isabella Kuzy scored two goals, and Nicole Ronquillo and Jaden Shontz scored as Holy Cross topped Pemberton, 4-0. All three added assists.
Sydney Farnham scored and added an assist as Haddon Township defeated Gateway, 4-2. Grace Gentlesk and Carly Henning both scored and had an assist. Calista Burke and Lindsey Getzinger combined for seven saves.
Angilese Reyes and Vivian Uricoechea scored in Pennsauken's 2-0 win over Willingboro. Goalkeeper Kayla Brown made six saves.
Ndinelao Biegen, Rylie Gantz, Maddy Hunt, Shaye Kelly, and Julianna Krivda scored as Woodstown defeated Glassboro, 5-0.
Madelyn Reuter, Jessica Bray, and Chelsea Seidman scored in New Egypt's 3-0 win over Burlington City.
Caitlin Phillips, Elizabeth Reyes, Sophie Najem, and Zohal Najem scored as Florence defeated Medford Tech, 4-1.
Lauren Pickul made 10 saves as Moorestown defeated West Essex, 3-1. Kayla Frank, Delaney Lawler, and Madison Sever scored.
Jackie Barr scored off an assist from Lauren Cates to give Moorestown Friends a 1-0 victory over George School (PA).
Adrianna D'Amico, Jenna Georgette, and Giovanna Laganella scored two goals as Pitman defeated Penns Grove, 6-0.
Allison Bimmer scored two goals and added two assists as Maple Shade defeated Bordentown, 4-1. Natalie Doman and Morgan Hart also scored.
Jessica Hatch and Marissa Oldrati scored as Washington Township topped Cherry Hill East, 2-1. Sophia Schiavo and Hannah Schraeder assisted on the goals.
Brianna Snowden scored two goals and tallied an assist in Rancocas Valley's 6-0 win over Holy Cross. Carly Fordham had a goal and two assists, and Kaitlyn Bowker, Olivia Greer, and Olivia McElroy scored.
Woodstown defeated Clayton, 3-0, behind goals from Lindsay Aloi, Cara Franceschini, and Devon Gatanis. Franceschini, Chole Cuzzupe, and Ella Roberts had assists.
Kalie McHugh scored a goal and added two assists as Northern Burlington defeated New Egypt, 4-1. Jaley Hentnik had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Jackson and Olivia Okerson scored. Goalkeeper Aida Ingram made four saves.
Gianna Traenkner and Lily Vanderslice scored in Highland's 2-1 win over Triton.
Courtney Farren scored twice, and Maddie Mulholland and Veronica Zagone chipped in goals as Gateway defeated Woodbury, 4-2.
Danielle Fields scored in Lindenwold's 1-0 win over Medford Tech. Goalkeeper Layan Muhomed made five saves.
Braden Raudenbush scored off an assist from Tyler Marlin in double overtime to give Rancocas Valley a 4-3 victory over West Deptford. Marlin scored a goal and had two assists. Anthony Paolin and Quincy Attobrah also scored.
Jayson Vandermark had a trick as Delran topped Mainland, 4-0. Cole Gifford scored, and Sean McLaughlin and Daniel Strohlein had assists.
Chevon Green had two goals as Burlington City shut out Willingboro, 4-0. Alessandro Pulido and Kyle Cutshaw added goals, and goalkeeper Nicholas Gober saved five shots.
Will Long and Tyler Tomlin notched hat tricks as Wildwood defeated Cape May Tech, 8-1. Jaxon Tomlin and Dennis Olgun also scored. Justin Lopez added two assists.
Dylan Farracchio scored two goals in Williamstown's 2-1 victory over Kingsway. Cullen Rutter tallied an assist.
Nicklaude Saint-Juste scored twice and Charles Wells had a goal as Doane Academy topped Kohelet Yeshiva, 3-1. Michael Weaver and Ibrahim Faye tallied assists. Goalkeeper Ryan Halasa made seven saves.
Marco Albertini, Brian Burns, Reilly Dougherty, Aidan Fegley, Jackson Green, Noel Gumbrecht, Andrew Hough, and Brian Madden scored as Haddon Township defeated Gateway, 8-0. Chris Fletcher had three assists.
Glassboro defeated Woodstown, 3-0, behind goals from Cody Beato, Santino Mancicni, and Gorkem Ozdemir. Mancini and Aaron Harrison added assists. Goalkeeper Griffin Rogers made four saves.
Joseph MacArthur scored twice in Florence's 7-2 victory over Pemberton. Mike Jones, Connor Kurtz, Chris Lazdins, Brandon Maia, and Cory Tindal added goals. Goalkeeper Antonio Carnivale made seven saves.
Lindenwold topped Overbrook, 4-2, behind two goals from Brayan Sarmiento. Christian Bonilla and Rene Granados added goals. Goalkeeper Mayquin Reyes saved eight shots.
Bryan Andrade scored a goal and had an assist for Sterling in a 2-0 victory over Haddon Heights. Simon Reng Thlang also scored.
Christian Herdt and Aaron Osborne scored as Northern Burlington topped the Hun School, 2-0. Goalkeeper Kristian Slaby made eight saves.