West Deptford and Deptford exchanged scores early in the contest, but the Eagles pulled away to win, 28-21. Kenny Lim led the way for West Deptford with two rushing touchdowns, including one 55-yard scamper. Aaron Gravener and TJ Hoyt also scored rushing touchdowns. Hoyt's score was set up by a 62-yard fumble return by Tyshawn Bookman.