2011: St. Joseph 51, St. Mary 0 in Non-Public 1. This might have been the Wildcats' best defensive team. Led by NFL-bound end Max Valles and South Carolina-bound linebacker Kaiwan Lewis, St. Joseph allowed 19 points in 10 games, and two of them were the result of a safety. They could have played 12 quarters at the College of New Jersey. Or 16. St. Mary wasn't scoring.