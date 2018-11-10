After a scoreless regulation and two scoreless overtime periods, Delsea defeated Cinnaminson on penalty kicks Friday for the South Group 2 Girls' Soccer title and Delsea's first sectional championship since 1993. Goalkeeper Allison Gebhart made the winning save in the fifth round of penalty kicks. She made 13 saves in the game.
***
Eastern defeated Shawnee on penalty kicks to win the South Group 4 championship and claim its first sectional title since 2006. Marissa Feltoon scored the game-winner in the sixth round of penalty kicks. The game was tied 2-2 after regulation as Kiko Kokolis and Kelli McGroarty scored for Eastern. Goalkeeper Olivia Alves made seven saves.
***
Maddie Spink Scored twice, and Quinci Bantle and Emily Owens added goals as Audubon defeated Schalick, 4-2, in the South Group 1 final. Emily McGrath had two assists, and goalkeeper Aysiah Maldonado made eight saves. Schalick's Maresa Savarese scored two goals in the loss.
***
Cici Imhotep, Ashley Nutt, and Izzy Perham scored in the second half to give Moorestown a 3-0 victory in the South Group 3 final. Nicole Quintero saved six shots in goal. It is Moorestown's first sectional title since 2014, when they won three in four years.
Davis Smith caught a 26-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 45 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to secure Haddonfield's 28-6 win over Pleasantville in the South Group 2 semifinals.
Pleasantville led 6-0 at halftime before Davis' long kick-off return set up a Jay Foley touchdown run to start the third quarter. The Bulldawgs will face either Camden or West Deptford, who play at 3 p.m. on Saturday, in next Friday's championship game.
***
Demie Sumo ran for a 29-yard touchdown and a 26-yard score in the second half as Willingboro defeated Florence, 22-6, in the Central Group 1 semifinals. Nasir Murray also had a touchdown run. Asbury Park and Paulsboro play at 1 p.m. on Saturday to decide who plays Willingboro in next Friday's sectional title game.
***
Elijah Gray tossed a touchdown pass and ran in three scores as Holy Spirit defeated Hudson Catholic, 48-16, in the Non-Public Group 2 semifinals. Walid Jones scored two defensive touchdowns. Holy Spirit will play the winner of Saturday's game between St. Joseph and Immaculata in the championship on Nov. 23.