St. Joseph is seeking its ninth state title in the last 10 seasons. The Wildcats also are seeking to put a strong finishing touch on one of the strangest seasons in the history of the program. St. Joseph endured a tumultuous stretch in midseason as two key players and veteran coach Paul Sacco were suspended for two games after the emergence of a video posted on social media in which some of the team's players were shown taunting Haddonfield players and using inappropriate language.