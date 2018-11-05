Delsea has won five in a row since a 1-3 start, a familiar scenario for the Crusaders, who always seem to get stronger as the season gets longer. Senior linebacker/running back Keison Fowler has led the way for Delsea, which is coming off a dominant defensive performance in a 20-0 win over Deptford on Friday night as the visiting Spartans didn't manage a first down until the fourth quarter.