The Bishop Eustace football team defeated Pemberton, 20-6, to earn its first win of the season Saturday. Bryan Hartman recorded two rushing touchdowns, including one that went 55 yards. Craig Yates also scored on the ground.
- Friday’s South Jersey football roundup: Buena football earns share of WJFL United title in win over Pleasantville
- Friday’s South Jersey roundup: Matt Liss scores in OT to advance Washington Township in SJSCA Tournament
- Friday’s Southeastern Pa. football roundup: Ridley wins fifth straight behind strong second half
***
Nate Cossaboon and Shawn Donlon each had two rushing touchdowns as Haddon Township rolled past Clayton, 30-14. Robby Beck sacked Clayton's quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
***
Willingboro caused Nick Kargman to throw four interceptions in its 29-14 victory over Woodrow Wilson. The Tigers have lost two straight games after starting the season 6-0. Jahad Green recorded two interceptions and Chris Long returned one for a touchdown. Demie Sumo and Zaire Clements added rushing scores.
***
Ryan Shelton scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — as Vineland defeated Washington Township, 31-7. Henry Garton and Nahzir Broome added rushing scores.
***
Dominic Acevedo scored three rushing touchdowns in Maple Shade's 42-12 win against Riverside. Matthew Klemm returned a fumble for a touchdown and hauled in a receiving score. Justin Milligan tossed two touchdown passes.
Tyler Tomlin's four goals led Wildwood past Gloucester, 7-1. Erubey Sanchez, John Vallese and Corlen Vallese added goals.
***
Delran lost to St. Benedict's, 5-0. Ronald Mafunzwaini, Jack Napoli, Israel Neto, Celio Pompeu and Zemi Rodrigues scored.
***
Kevin Cryan, Colman Ermi, Theo Lannom, Tony Moncreiffe, Sean Peterson, John Reichert and Logan Saranin scored as Bordentown beat Pennsauken, 7-0. Kyle Boberg, AJ Gramlich, Cryan, Lannom, Moncreiffe, Reichert and Saranin tallied assists.
***
Atlantic County Tech blanked Camden County Tech, 5-0. Preston Beasley recorded a hat trick, and Pedro Guzman and Julian Alvardo-Cruz added goals.
***
Jose Gonzalez Silva scored two goals in Maple Shade's 3-0 win over Burlington City. Ryan Olesky scored.
***
Chris Jackson scored as Williamstown edged Gloucester Tech, 1-0.
Amber Hickey scored to lead Maple Shade past Burlington City, 1-0.
***
Timber Creek and Bishop Eustace tied in double overtime, 1-1. Sara Beidleman scored for the Crusaders and Logan Koester scored for Timber Creek.
Cara Franceschini, Devon Gatanis, Shelby Higinbotham and Reece Kugler scored in Woodstown's 4-0 victory over Salem.
***
Collingswood defeated Sterling, 2-1, thanks to goals from Dash Cruz and Nicolette Rao.
***
Sammie Conyers' two goals helped Cinnaminson beat Middle Township, 2-1. Alexis Ochman recorded two assists and Hannah Shearer notched 10 saves.
***
Gloucester edged Gateway in overtime, 2-1. Grace Fetton and Emiliee Hillman added goals.