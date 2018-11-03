Shawn Ruffin's touchdown pass to Carmen Saginario with one second remaining Friday lifted Cinnaminson over Shore Regional, 7-0, in the Central Group 2 quarterfinals. The Pirates will play the winner of Manasquan and Delaware Valley, who play Saturday afternoon.
***
Tex Thompson rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help top-seeded Millville seal a 44-28 victory over Winslow Township in the South Group 4 quarterfinals. After trailing 13-8 at halftime, the Thunderbolts got a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Tommy Watson and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Eddie Jamison to Cartier Grey to regain the lead. Donovan Bunch kept the Eagles in it with 45- and 65-yard touchdown receptions and a 90-yard kickoff return. Millville will host Shawnee in Friday's semifinals.
In other Group 4 action, Highland forced a fumble at the goaline with a minute remaining to preserve a 28-14 triumph over Ocean City. Johnny Martin then broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown run on the ensuing offensive possession for the Tartans. Martin also scored on a 40-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Highland will play Clearview on Friday.
***
Tyreem Powell rushed for three touchdowns, including a 28-yard scamper, as Vineland recorded its first playoff victory in school history with a 33-0 victory over Toms River North in the South Group 5 quarterfinals. Nahzir Broom added a touchdown on the ground and a 91-yard kick return in the second half for the Fighting Clan, who will play the winner of Williamstown and Washington Township on Friday.
***
Jay Foley fired four touchdown passes in Haddonfield's 41-7 win over Sterling in the South Group 2 quarterfinals. Davis Smith caught two of Foley's scores for the Bulldogs, who will play Pleasantville in Friday's semifinals.
In other Group 2 action, Mohamed Toure and Joshua Kotokpo each rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the first half as Pleasantville cruised past Cedar Creek, 57-0. The Greyhounds will travel to Haddonfield on Friday.
Ken Lim scored four touchdowns as West Deptford defeated Barnegat, 53-7. The Eagles scored 30 points in the second quarter, and will play the winner of Camden and Collingswood on Friday.
***
Jaylen DeCoteau recorded two touchdowns on defense by way of a fumble recovery and interception return to carry St. Augustine past Notre Dame, 41-7, in the Non-Public Group 4 quarterfinals. Isaiah Raikes added two rushing touchdowns for the Hermits, who will travel to No. 2 seed St. Joseph (Mont.) next Saturday.
***
Ahmad Brown rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another in the first half as Holy Spirit cruised past Morris Catholic, 61-8, in the Non-Public Group 2 quarterfinals. Tommy Finan also added a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown. The Spartans will host Hudson Catholic on Friday.
***
Jaden Roberts finished with 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns as Buena rolled past Glassboro, 35-12, in the South Group 1 quarterfinals. Chris Doughty contributed 154 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for the Chiefs, who will play the winner of Saturday's game between top-seeded Penns Grove and Woodstown.
In other Group 1 action, Matt Goetz threw a touchdown pass to Laqwan Sims and Jackson Kelly to lead Gateway past Schalick, 33-0. Sims added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter for the Gators, who will play the winner of Overbrook and Salem on Friday.
***
Aiden Borguet and Damir Lomax posted rushing touchdowns as Delsea defeated Deptford, 20-0, in the South Group 3 quarterfinals. The Crusaders will play the winner of Woodrow Wilson and Triton on Friday.
***
Zaire Clements ran for three touchdowns as Willingboro beat Keyport, 54-7, in the Central Group 1 quarterfinals. Nasir Murray hauled in two touchdowns and returned an interception for another. The Chimeras will face Florence in Friday's semifinals.
In other Group 1 action, Jajuan Hays' 4-yard touchdown plunge in overtime gave Florence a 21-14 victory over Middlesex. After trailing 14-0 at halftime Hayes sparked the comeback in the third quarter with a 1-yard run and Davien Vernon tied the game on a 6-yard run. The Flashes will take on Willingboro on Friday.